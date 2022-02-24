Watch: Kelly Graves discusses Oregon's double-overtime loss at Colorado

Saturday is a huge day for college basketball, with a number of premium matchups ready to be played. One of those games is a matchup between SEC foes Kentucky and Arkansas. Kentucky, currently ranked No. 6, is one game back from Auburn in SEC standings. Arkansas, No. 18, is two games back. The outcome of Saturday’s game between Arkansas and Kentucky will have a huge impact on the SEC picture with just a handful of games remaining in the regular season.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO