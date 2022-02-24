ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Kelly Graves discusses Oregon's double-overtime loss at Colorado

By Jarrid Denney about 7 hours
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

On Wednesday, Kelly Graves’ Oregon squad nearly orchestrated one of the more remarkable comebacks we’ve seen from a Pac-12 team this...

ESPN releases updated Bracketology ahead of critical weekend of college basketball

There are just a handful of games remaining in the college basketball regular season. Teams are fighting for seeding in their conference tournaments, but bids to the NCAA Tournament are still at stake, too. With just two weekends left in the regular season, ESPN’s Joe Lunardi has released his latest Bracketology, giving an interesting look at the potential tournament field.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Rewinding Oregon State women’s basketball’s 60-45 loss at Colorado Buffaloes

Oregon State’s hopes of making the women’s NCAA Tournament were dealt a serious blow on Saturday as the Beavers lost 60-45 on the road against the Colorado Buffaloes. The loss in Boulder capped off Oregon State’s regular season, and now just the Pac-12 tournament remains. But the loss to the Buffaloes (20-7, 9-7 Pac-12) likely means the Beavers (13-12, 6-9) need to make the Pac-12 tourney title game, if not win the tournament, to secure a spot in the NCAA Tournament field.
BOULDER, CO
Georgia linebacker signee suffers multiple gunshot wounds

Georgia signee and three-star prospect EJ Lightsey has suffered multiple gunshot wound Monday night, per a report. He is in stable condition. The shooting took place in Fitzgerald, Georgia, Lightsey’s hometown. The future Georgia linebacker has been transported to a local hospital for treatment on “serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.”
FITZGERALD, GA
LOOK: Arkansas AD provides Kentucky basketball with serious bulletin board material

Saturday is a huge day for college basketball, with a number of premium matchups ready to be played. One of those games is a matchup between SEC foes Kentucky and Arkansas. Kentucky, currently ranked No. 6, is one game back from Auburn in SEC standings. Arkansas, No. 18, is two games back. The outcome of Saturday’s game between Arkansas and Kentucky will have a huge impact on the SEC picture with just a handful of games remaining in the regular season.
COLLEGE SPORTS
There Might Be 1 School Emerging For Arch Manning

Where is five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning going to end up?. Manning, the five-star nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, has been extremely patient in his recruitment. He’s not expected to make a decision anytime soon. However, based on his visit schedule, one school might be emerging. Manning will...
EDUCATION
Michigan's comeback falls short, Wolverines lose to Illinois, 93-85

Michigan Wolverines basketball fell to 15-12 overall and 9-8 in the Big Ten with a 93-85 loss to Illinois Sunday afternoon at Crisler Center. The Maize and Blue trailed by 15 points midway through the second half but rallied to cut the deficit to two points. Ultimately, though, Illinois executed better down the stretch and survived with the win.
COLLEGE SPORTS
WATCH: Tennessee fans boo Auburn players as they dance on mid-court logo

It’s a tradition for Auburn to dance at mid-court before games. But fans didn’t seem to care on Saturday and made their thoughts known before the big SEC showdown. The boos rained down at Thompson-Boling Arena as the Tigers performed their usual pregame routine. The stands didn’t appear to be too full, but the fans who were already there didn’t take too kindly to it.
THEATER & DANCE
Oscar Tshiebwe reveals message from John Calipari following Arkansas loss

The Kentucky Wildcats and their star center, Oscar Tshiebwe, lost to a red-hot Arkansas Razorbacks team on Saturday afternoon, 75-73 in one of the weekend’s most anticipated matchups. The Wildcats center likely locked up the National Player of the Year hardware with yet another historic performance: 30 points, 18 rebounds, two assists, three blocks, and one steal. After the loss, Tshiebwe took the time to speak with reporters via Zoom and talked about head coach John Calipari’s message to the Kentucky team.
BASKETBALL
