4-Star Texas ATH One of Few Uncommitted USC Wide Receiver Targets

It’s a tradition for Auburn to dance at mid-court before games. But fans didn’t seem to care on Saturday and made their thoughts known before the big SEC showdown. The boos rained down at Thompson-Boling Arena as the Tigers performed their usual pregame routine. The stands didn’t appear to be too full, but the fans who were already there didn’t take too kindly to it.

THEATER & DANCE ・ 1 DAY AGO