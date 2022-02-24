ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Point, NC

Transplant thrives with small business

By Paul B. Johnson ENTERPRISE STAFF WRITER
 4 days ago
HIGH POINT — Christine Williams has found a personal and small business niche in her adopted home of High Point.

Ten months ago, the 39-year-old transplant from Philadelphia culminated her embrace of her new home by opening The Nailery, a cosmetology salon at 2010 E. Green Drive. She has built a loyal clientele by crafting colorful and intricate nail designs as well as doing eyelashes and eyebrows.

Williams said that moving to High Point helped redirect her life after she came for a visit by chance 14 years ago with friends from Philadelphia. She instantly connected with the city, which she said offered an urban feel but wasn’t as vast as Philadelphia.

At the time, Williams said, she was going through some difficult personal times. Making a spur-of-the-moment move to High Point reshaped her life.

“I came here with some friends from college,” she told The High Point Enterprise. “I just wanted a change. My friends have all gone back home. I’m just still here.”

Williams worked in social services before opening her first small business, but she had dabbled in hair styling and nails since she was a child. The Nailery has given her the chance to turn her hobby into a way to make a living and make a difference in people’s lives.

She picked the site on Green Drive so that the east High Point neighborhood would have a place for nails that customers could walk to or reach with a short bus ride.

Williams said she incorporates skills from her time in social services into the way she serves clients.

“I love helping other people,” Williams said. “My customers tell me their issues and I listen, sometimes give them advice. I incorporate my counseling into my nail business. Some of my customers tell me it’s like therapy for them.”

Moving to High Point also has turned into her personal therapy.

“God is so good,” she said. “I’ve been through so much. Now it’s so awesome. I’m just grateful for all the support and all the love.”

pjohnson@hpenews.com | 336-888-3528 | @HPEpaul

HIGH POINT, NC
High Point, NC
