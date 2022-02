Frustrated Shrewsbury residents have called for immediate action after suffering from flooding three years in a row.The Shropshire town has been among the worst-affected areas of the UK as flooding hit several regions in the wake of storms Dudley, Eunice and Franklin.Among those to experience it was Chris Allen, whose 700-year-old house and its garden beside the River Severn were so badly affected he was trapped inside all day on Tuesday.“The river was literally flowing all the way around the house,” the 53-year-old project manager told the PA news agency.“It was too dangerous to leave the house – it was...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 4 DAYS AGO