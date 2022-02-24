ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

Three takeaways from Oregon's nail-biting double-overtime loss at Colorado

By Jarrid Denney about 6 hours
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Oregon delivered a miraculous comeback effort Wednesday after appearing dead in the water for the better part of four quarters. In a game that they desperately needed to win, the No. 25 Ducks came out flat against Colorado in Boulder and found themselves trailing 70-61 with 1:23 left in regulation. At...

