Three takeaways from Oregon's nail-biting double-overtime loss at Colorado

Florida State freshman Matthew Cleveland had a game to remember on Saturday, as the freshman star helped the Seminoles beat the Virginia Cavaliers, 64-63, in unlikely fashion. Cleveland, a 6-foot-7, 200-pound small forward from Atlanta, GA is averaging 11.4 points and 4.7 rebounds per contest, but he erupted for 20 points on 8-of-14 from the field on Saturday, marking just the second time in his young career that he’s broken the 20-point mark in a game. Cleveland hit just one three-point shot in the narrow victory, but it happened to be perhaps the greatest buzzer-beating shot of the season. With just one second on the clock and Florida State trailing by two on the road, the Seminoles heaved a full-court inbounds pass to Cleveland, and the freshman managed to catch and shoot without taking more than a few tenths of a second off the clock.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 15 HOURS AGO