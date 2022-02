Lewis Hamilton finished fastest on the final day of Formula One’s opening pre-season test at Barcelona’s Circuit de Catalunya.The seven-time world champion ended the afternoon running just 0.095 seconds ahead of new team-mate George Russell as Mercedes completed a one-two.Sergio Perez finished third, one place ahead of Red Bull team-mate and defending world champion Max Verstappen, who was six tenths off Hamilton’s pace.Lap times in testing have to be treated with a degree of caution as the teams tinker with different fuel loads and engine modes.However, Hamilton, bidding to avenge last season’s contentious title defeat to Verstappen, will take comfort...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO