Who are the best players born on each day of the year? We have a list for every day on the calendar. Wilson, the only Hall of Famer born on Feb. 28, played in the Negro Leagues, and was considered one of the best hitters of his day -- even by Josh Gibson, who was sometimes referred to as "the Black Babe Ruth", so we can probably trust his judgment. Wilson played for 21 years, and while most of his career stats are lost to time, we do know he won two World Series titles, two batting titles, and earned three All-Star selections, and was the oldest player ever to homer in a Major League game, which he did at 49 years old in a game at Yankee Stadium as a member of the Homestead Grays.

MLB ・ 18 HOURS AGO