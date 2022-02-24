Europe warns of airspace risks around Ukraine
The European Union Aviation Safety Agency is telling air operators of a high risk to civilian aircraft over Ukraine, reminding air operators that "this is now an active...www.foxbusiness.com
The European Union Aviation Safety Agency is telling air operators of a high risk to civilian aircraft over Ukraine, reminding air operators that "this is now an active...www.foxbusiness.com
This is all happening on Bidens watch. We only had 4 years of peace and prosperity. Now 40 year high inflation, now this. Don't blame me, I voted for the other guy.
Sure good climate control. How about a bomb, will that help. You poor pathetic believers who think you can do something to fight climate change.
We Are now back in the 2014 time, remember Obama said that he can do more after the election, I don't believe that both Governments put their (people lives) first, this war will be great for the Rich Politicians and friends, (Russia) the oil prices are skyrocketing, we need a New Congress
Comments / 34