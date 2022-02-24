ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Europe warns of airspace risks around Ukraine

By Associated Press
FOXBusiness
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe European Union Aviation Safety Agency is telling air operators of a high risk to civilian aircraft over Ukraine, reminding air operators that "this is now an active...

www.foxbusiness.com

Comments / 34

Dingus McGee
3d ago

This is all happening on Bidens watch. We only had 4 years of peace and prosperity. Now 40 year high inflation, now this. Don't blame me, I voted for the other guy.

Reply(1)
8
madelene crane
3d ago

Sure good climate control. How about a bomb, will that help. You poor pathetic believers who think you can do something to fight climate change.

Reply(3)
5
Ronald Evans
3d ago

We Are now back in the 2014 time, remember Obama said that he can do more after the election, I don't believe that both Governments put their (people lives) first, this war will be great for the Rich Politicians and friends, (Russia) the oil prices are skyrocketing, we need a New Congress

Reply
4
