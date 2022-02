The Washington Wizards lost to the Cavaliers 92-86 in Cleveland on Saturday night. Here are five observations from what went down... Playing one night after they lost in double-overtime to the Spurs, the Wizards dropped another close one to the Cavaliers in Cleveland in a game featuring about half as many points but had the same result. It was the second straight game the Wizards could have won, but weren't able to execute late to seal the deal.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO