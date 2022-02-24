Volunteer medical director and doctor at free clinic likes helping

Dr. Alex Penot, medical director at Decatur’s Community Free Clinic, became a doctor because he has always liked helping people, learning about science and figuring things out.

Penot said his parents were in their 40s and 50s when he was born. He initially wanted to be a veterinarian, but as his parents got older, they had a lot of health issues.

“I kind of switched gears and wanted to become a doctor so I could help people like them,” he said.

Penot went into internal medicine and works at both campuses of Decatur Morgan Hospital.

“Internal medicine is a lot of investigation, uncovering things, trying to figure out what’s going on, what the best way is to take care of the patients,” he said.

The clinic allows him to work around his hospital schedule, but Penot also collaborates with a nurse practitioner in Somerville so he has to wear multiple hats. He acknowledges that’s a challenge, especially with the coronavirus still a major factor.

“Generally speaking, you can have really sick patients in the hospital, but COVID has exploded that. Especially the ones that get (really) sick on ventilators. That’s tough,” Penot said.

Dealing with COVID in the hospital is exhausting the entire staff, not just the doctors, he said. With medical staff members also getting sick from COVID, hospitals are having to manage a lot of sick patients with sometimes limited resources, he said.

One issue facing hospitals, Penot said, is finding another facility that’ll accept transfer patients who need care other than what is offered locally.

“They may need neurosurgical care, or they may need specialized pulmonary or cardiology care, and we can’t get them moved,” he said. “That’s the new face of health care. You’re not able to get care, not necessarily because it’s not available. There’s not beds, and in some cases there’s not enough staff to manage those beds.”

Dealing with COVID on the clinic side, Penot said, is not as bad.

“We did pretty good about trying to get people vaccinated, offering treatment," he said. "I think we kept a lot of people out of the hospital.”

Penot said the set-up at the clinic is unlike any other free clinic where he has volunteered before.

“The hospital works with us so that we can get labs, diagnostics, things like that they help us out with the patients here,” he said.

Patients at the clinic also receive free medication.

Jessica Payne, executive director of the free clinic, said because Penot works in the hospital, he brings a connection from the hospital to the clinic.

Payne said the best thing about Penot is “he cares enough to be here and devote his time to the clinic.” Everyone who works at the clinic is a volunteer.

Payne said often the day after Penot sees a patient at the clinic, he will follow up with the clinic about the patient to make sure they received their medication.

“He thinks about people, even when he’s not here," Payne said.

Penot said it is nice to take care of the patients in this community.

“Part of the joy I get out of work, obviously helping people, saving lives, but from an internal medicine standpoint, it’s that detective work,” he said. “Trying to figure out what’s going on and having those moments, every day essentially, where you kind of have a light bulb go off or things fit together.”

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.