Your TV Source Roundup: ‘Upload’ Trailer, ‘Ozark’ Final Season Premiere Date, ‘The Blacklist’ Renewed, ‘The Fairly Oddparents: Fairly Odder’ Premiere Date, ‘Pachinko’ Trailer, ‘Love Island’ Renewed at Peacock, and More!
Prime Video’s sci-fi comedy series Upload returns for its second season March 11. The seven episode season sees Nathan at a crossroads in his (after) life. His ex-girlfriend Ingrid has unexpectedly arrived to Lakeview hoping to strengthen their relationship, but his heart still secretly yearns for his customer service angel Nora....tvsourcemagazine.com
