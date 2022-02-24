ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Your TV Source Roundup: ‘Upload’ Trailer, ‘Ozark’ Final Season Premiere Date, ‘The Blacklist’ Renewed, ‘The Fairly Oddparents: Fairly Odder’ Premiere Date, ‘Pachinko’ Trailer, ‘Love Island’ Renewed at Peacock, and More!

By Lee Arvoy
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrime Video’s sci-fi comedy series Upload returns for its second season March 11. The seven episode season sees Nathan at a crossroads in his (after) life. His ex-girlfriend Ingrid has unexpectedly arrived to Lakeview hoping to strengthen their relationship, but his heart still secretly yearns for his customer service angel Nora....

tvinsider.com

‘Ozark’ Season 4 Part 2 Premiere Date Set: Watch Teaser for Final Episodes (VIDEO)

The end arrives sooner than you think. So promises the teaser for the final episodes of Ozark. The second part (consisting of seven episodes) of the Netflix drama’s fourth and final season will drop on Friday, April 29, the streaming service has announced. (The first seven episodes premiered on Friday, January 21.) There’s also the aforementioned new video and new art.
TV SERIES
SFGate

‘Ozark’ Final Episodes Get Premiere Date, Ominous Trailer

The final seven episodes of “Ozark” will premiere on April 29 on Netflix. The official logline of Season 4, Part 2 reads: “Marty and Wendy are rid of Helen and climb to the top of Navarro’s empire. They find another opportunity to get out of the Ozarks but some past sins won’t stay buried and the most dangerous threats come from blood.”
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Teen Titans Go!’ Renewed For Season 8 By Cartoon Network; ‘Mayhem In The Multiverse’ TV Movie Gets Trailer & Premiere Date

Teen Titans Go! will be back for more action as Cartoon Network said Monday that it has renewed the animated series for Season 8. Robin, Starfire, Cyborg, Beast Boy and Raven continue the fun with all-new comedic adventures, giving viewers a look at what life is really like as a teen super hero … once the cape comes off. Inspired by and featuring the principal voice cast of the original Teen Titans series, the character-driven comedy based on DC characters focuses on the funny that happens in between saving the world and living together as teenagers without adult supervision. With epic staring contests...
TV SERIES
extratv

‘Bridgerton’ Season 2 Trailer Drops — We Have a Premiere Date!

Lady Whistledown is inviting all “Bridgerton” fans to the Ton for the show’s second season, which officially has a release date. The new trailer for Season 2 of the Netflix hit dropped on Valentine’s Day. The show shared it on their YouTube, as well as Instagram with the caption, “Lady Whistledown's quill knows no loyalty, thus it is advised to guard one's secrets with their life. Bridgerton Season 2 returns March 25, 2022. Only on Netflix.”
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Stranger Things’ Renewed For Fifth And Final Season, Gets Premiere Dates For Split Season 4 As Duffer Brothers Tease Potential Spinoffs

Stranger Things, a signature show for Netflix since its premiere in 2016, has been renewed for a fifth and final season. In addition to the climactic renewal, the company said the long-awaited Season 4 of the show will premiere in two “volumes,” the first on May 27 and the second on July 1. In an open letter to fans (read it in full below), co-creators Matt and Ross Duffer said the split season resulted from the season’s nine episodes having a total running time twice as long as that of any previous season. The Duffer Bros noted that the full arc was...
TV SERIES
The Press

‘Peaky Blinders’ Final Season Premiere Date Announced

The sixth and final season of the British period crime drama Peaky Blinders is set to return to the BBC on February 27. A U.S. release date has yet to be confirmed; however, Netflix usually releases the season soon after the BBC run ends. The six-episode season will conclude on April 3 in the U.K., suggesting an April release date in the U.S. should the schedule follow previous years.
TV SERIES
GamesRadar+

Halo TV show renewed for season 2 ahead of season 1 premiere

A second season of the Halo TV show has been confirmed ahead of the first season's March 24 premiere. As revealed by Paramount and 343 Industries, season 2 of the Halo TV show is due to stream exclusively on Paramount Plus just like season 1. The upcoming live-action adaptation stars Pablo Schreiber (Orange Is the New Black) as series protagonist Master Chief, Natascha McElhone (Californication) as Dr. Halsey, Jen Taylor (Halo series voice actor) as Cortana, Olive Grey (EastEnders) as Dr. Miranda Keyes, and Bokeem Woodbine (Fargo) as a previously unseen Spartan named Soren-066.
TV SERIES
purewow.com

‘Ozark’ Season 4 Part 2 Gets a Release Date (& the Trailer Will Send Chills Up Your Spine)

Buckle up, Ozark fans, because the end is coming even sooner than you think. After leaving fans hanging with a major cliffhanger in part one of the show's final season, Netflix announced that part two of season four will be released on April 29. The official logline reads, "Marty and Wendy are rid of Helen and climb to the top of Navarro’s empire. They find another opportunity to get out of the Ozarks, but some past sins won’t stay buried and the most dangerous threats come from blood."
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Netflix Reveals Power Rangers Dino Fury Season 2 Premiere Date and New Trailer

Power Rangers fans have been wondering when Power Rangers Dino Fury would drop its second season, especially now that the series will stream Netflix. Today we finally learned when season 2 will premiere, and it's right around the corner! Hasbro revealed that Power Rangers Dino Fury will debut on Netflix on March 3rd, though they didn't say if the whole season will release all at once or if it still will be released in two halves like last season was. The show also got a snazzy new intro sequence and theme song, and you can check that out in the post below. You can also check out the new trailer in the video above.
TV SERIES

