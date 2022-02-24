Epic 4A girls showdown set for Friday

The queens of Class 4A in Northeast Mississippi will be crowned on Friday night, with a ticket to Jackson as their prize.

No. 1 Pontotoc (29-3) will host No. 7 Tishomingo County (29-3) in the quarterfinals of the 4A state tournament. Tishomingo County was the Daily Journal’s No. 1 team for several weeks, before a late-season losing skid.

Pontotoc is the reigning state champion and the team Tish knew it would have to beat if it wanted to be considered a real state contender.

“Some people have brought up, ‘Hey, it’s a shame this game is being played now.’ I’m like, it’s got to be played anyway. It’s fine,” Tish coach Brian Middleton said. “We need that moment in this big environment.”

Since losing three in a row, the Lady Braves have swept through their division tournament and the first two rounds of the playoffs with relative ease. Missed shots, turnovers and poor defense were issues Middleton believes have been remedied the last couple of weeks.

“We did some soul-searching, and I think we got some problems fixed and some things answered, and we went back to some basic stuff that maybe we had been getting away with against other teams,” he said.

There is no room for error against Pontotoc, which is led by 6-foot senior Samya Brooks. She’s averaging 18.4 points and 8.3 rebounds per game.

Her partner in the post, senior Jamyia Bowen, has been a defensive stalwart. Besides averaging 14.1 points and 9.2 rebounds per game, the 6-2 Bowen is also notching 7.6 blocks per game. She had 23 blocks in a second-round win over Kosciusko last week.

Those two must contend with 6-4 center Clara Garland, who averages 15 points, 11 rebounds and 4 blocks per game.

“Samya’s played against a ton of great players over the years, a ton of size,” Pontotoc coach Kyle Heard said. “She’s experienced, and she’s to the point that whoever we put her up there against, I feel comfortable that Samya’s going to work hard, she’s going to play hard.”

The Lady Warriors are led in the backcourt by senior point guard Allie Beckley (11.9 points, 6.6 assists, 3.4 steals per game). Tish County counters with senior Madison Bennett (18 ppg) and sophomore Reese Moore (16.5 ppg).

“We feel like covering them, defending is going to be something we’ll really have to focus on Friday night, making sure we take away as much as we can,” Middleton said.