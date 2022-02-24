ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Powder, OR

Prep girls basketball roundup: Powder Valley’s season ends in valiant state tournament effort

By DAVIS CARBAUGH The Observer
Powder Valley's Dallee Bingham patrols the high post in search of an open teammate during the Old Oregon League girls championship game against Nixyaawii at Baker High School on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. The Golden Eagles took advantage of a big second-half run to top the Badgers 59-39. Davis Carbaugh/The Observer

NORTH POWDER — In front of a packed house in North Powder, the Badgers ultimately came up just short of extending their season.

The Powder Valley girls basketball team was defeated by Trout Lake 45-34 in round one of the 1A State Tournament on Wednesday, Feb. 23. The Badgers rallied in the second half after a slow start, but ultimately missed out on a trip to the second round.

“We just didn’t come out aggressive enough in the first half and got too deep into a hole,” Powder Valley head coach Allen Bingham said. “We played really good in the second half, but just couldn’t get it done.”

It was a fast start for Trout Lake, who hit two three-pointers and jumped out to a 20-8 first-quarter lead. Powder Valley junior Dallee Bingham kept the Badgers within reach, scoring six of her team-high 13 points in the first half. For Trout Lake, senior Wynsome Painter scored five points in the first quarter en route to a game-high 16 points.

The Badgers continued to struggle offensively in the second quarter as Trout Lake kept up its high-pace game plan and took a 30-14 lead into halftime.

“That’s a good basketball team, they shot the ball extremely well in the first half,” Allen Bingham said.

With the season on the line and the home crowd never giving up on its team, the Badgers flipped the script in the second half. Powder Valley came out aggressive on defense and limited Trout Lake to just 15 points in the second half.

Maddy Leggett stepped up for the Badgers when the team needed offense in the second half, scoring all 11 of her points in the final two quarters.

After slightly cutting the advantage to 39-25 at the end of the third quarter, Powder Valley went full speed in the fourth quarter to attempt a late rally.

The Badgers managed to cut the lead to single digits with just over two minutes remaining, but late baskets would not fall in time to come back into contention.

“I think we just played more aggressively," Allen Bingham said. "It’s one of those things that has to be experienced to learn.”

The Badgers’ season comes to an end in the 1A State Tournament first round after compiling a 14-12 record overall and 9-3 in league play. After Powder Valley started off the season 0-6, the team won its last five contests to close out the regular season.

Allen Bingham noted that the Powder Valley roster, which is almost entirely underclassmen, will take value in the playoff matchup as a learning experience moving forward.

“You can’t duplicate that kind of experience for players coming back,” he said. “That’s how we learn. Next year we have to realize that we have to play that way for four quarters instead of two.”

The Badgers are set to graduate one senior and return the remaining 11 players on the varsity roster next season.

“We need to build on this and this experience will be in our minds when we come back,” Allen Bingham said. “We just need to get better from it.”

