ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Lakers: Cooper Kupp Dons Kobe Bryant Jersey for Rams Championship Parade

Raleigh News & Observer
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleView the original article to see embedded media. The Los Angeles Rams brought another championship to LA on Sunday. The Rams beat the Bengals 23-20 on Sunday to capture the Lombardi Trophy....

www.newsobserver.com

Comments / 0

Related
Vibe

HBO Teases Series On Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O’Neal, And Los Angeles Lakers Dynasty

Click here to read the full article. With the first season of the HBO drama Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty scheduled to air next month, talks have already begun surrounding the show’s second season. According to reports, this follow-up, which has been “quietly optioned” by the network, would focus on the Los Angeles Lakers’ teams of the late ’90s and early aughts, which won three straight NBA titles and were led by Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal. “If the stories are there and the different eras are there, why not keep exploring it?,” HBO Content Chief Casey Bloys...
NBA
The Spun

Look: Ty Lue’s Comment About The Lakers Is Going Viral

Frank Vogel and the Los Angeles Lakers have often been criticized for their lack of strategy and preparation. Are the rumors true? Clippers coach Ty Lue appeared to confirm as much ahead of Friday night’s Clippers-Lakers game. “We didn’t even prepare for them,” Lue said regarding the Lakers. “We...
NBA
The Spun

Cowboys Fans Are Outraged By Wild Quarterback Suggestion

Dak Prescott didn’t play great in the Cowboys’ loss to the 49ers in the Wild Card round, but there are no questions about the future of the quarterback position in Dallas. The former Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback signed a four-year, $160 million contract extension last offseason. Prescott has security in Dallas moving forward and he feels good about that.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kobe Bryant
The Spun

Patrick Mahomes’ Brother, Jackson, Facing More Accusations

Patrick Mahomes’ brother, Jackson Mahomes, was accused of behaving poorly at a Kansas City bar/restaurant earlier in the 2021 NFL season. Jackson Mahomes, who has a prominent following on social media, criticized the establishment on his profile, before getting called out. “We are sorry that we set boundaries that...
NFL
The Spun

Former NFL Running Back Has Died At 59

On Friday afternoon, the football world mourned the loss of a former college football and NFL running back. Former Auburn and then-San Diego Chargers running back Lionel James passed away on Friday, the university announced. He was just 59 years old. Former Auburn athletic director David Housel issued a statement...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Kevin Durant, Nets hit with brutal Ben Simmons injury update

While there were expectations that Ben Simmons could play for the Brooklyn Nets soon, that doesn’t seem to be the case now. After the Nets pulled the trigger to trade James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers for Ben Simmons for a slew of players and picks, many thought it won’t be long for the Aussie playmaker to suit up for the team. After all, he is relatively healthy and only didn’t play because he chose not to after demanding for a trade from the Sixers.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lakers#American Football#The Los Angeles Rams#Bengals#Super Bowl Mvp#The Kobe Bryant Black#Nba Playoffs#La Sports#Abg Si Llc
The Spun

CBS Sports Predicts Kirk Cousins Blockbuster Trade

Kirk Cousins has one year remaining on his current contract with the Minnesota Vikings and has been the subject of trade speculation the last few weeks. Even though Kevin O’Connell, Cousins’ new head coach Minnesota, has said publicly he anticipates coaching the three-time Pro Bowler, there are some analysts who are not convinced the Vikings will ultimately hang on to Cousins.
NFL
Raleigh News & Observer

Lakers: Kobe Bryant and Gigi Mamba Sweatshirts Sell Out in 24 Minutes

View the original article to see embedded media. On 2/24, the Mamba Mambacita Foundation released special apparel to honor the Lakers legend and his daughter. The hoodie that came out today sold out almost immediately, and it fitting was off of the shelves in 24 minutes. Vanessa Bryant made the...
NBA
The Spun

Tom Brady Linked To 2 Teams If He Comes Out Of Retirement

If legendary NFL quarterback Tom Brady were to come out of retirement and play the 2022 season, it seems likely that it would be for one of two teams. Brady, 44, officially announced his retirement from the National Football League earlier this month. The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback is most likely done with his playing career.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Raleigh News & Observer

HBCU Legacy Bowl: The Opportunity for HBCU Football Players has Arrived

Millions will be watching as the HBCU Legacy Bowl embarks on a historical path to connect and display the talent of deserving HBCU players. As the sun rises over Lake Pontchartrain in New Orleans to christen a new day, so will the futures of over 92 HBCU and FCS football players in the all-star contest. It has been a special week of events for the young men, coaches, scouts, and talent evaluators, culminating in a nationally televised game at Yulman Stadium.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Raleigh News & Observer

Cowboys In PFF Top 101; Where are Randy Gregory & Trevon Diggs?)

FRISCO - We are now two weeks removed from the NFL season finale, a thriller of a Super Bowl between the Rams and Bengals (still not a misprint). While each organization is focused on the future and how to get to Arizona on Feb. 12 for Super Bowl LVII, Pro Football Focus has recapped the best players of 2021 from an individual standpoint.
NFL
The Spun

Erin Andrews Made Her Feelings On Troy Aikman Very Clear

While nothing has been made official, longtime FOX NFL reporter Troy Aikman is reportedly set to leave for ESPN’s Monday Night Football. Andrew Marchand of the New York Post first reported the news. Hall of Famer Troy Aikman is expected to leave Fox Sports to become the main analyst...
NFL
Raleigh News & Observer

Reggie Jackson Calls Ty Lue ‘The Best Coach in The League’

View the original article to see embedded media. Despite missing Kawhi Leonard for the entire season, Paul George for over half the season, and getting Norman Powell for just three games following his acquisition, the LA Clippers once again have a winning record. The lineups and rotations are constantly changing, with players being asked to take on a multitude of roles; however, the one constant has been Ty Lue. According to his starting point guard Reggie Jackson, Lue is the best in the business.
NBA
Raleigh News & Observer

Fridays With Sac & Jack Beating Pepperdine, The Olympics and the Oscars

On this week's special edition of the Sac&Jack podcast they celebrate the 20 year anniversary of the last time that Pepperdine beat Gonzaga at basketball. They also discuss in depth the Winter Olympics and what has and hasn't been working well this year's broadcast. Is the new Peacock streaming model worth paying for? Is the time zone difference too much to overcome? Or should there be more sports to get more people interested?
BASKETBALL
Raleigh News & Observer

What Mike Pegues, Louisville Players Said After 70-61 Win vs. Clemson

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville's longest losing streak since World War II finally came to an end against Clemson, with the Cardinals taking down the Tigers 70-61 to snap their seven-game skid. Here's what interim head coach Mike Pegues, forward/center Malik Williams and guard Noah Locke had to say following the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Raleigh News & Observer

Chris Paul Reacts to Ja Morant Using His Move

View the original article to see embedded media. Few players in NBA history have mastered the game's intricacies like Chris Paul has. While still in pursuit of an NBA title, Paul has dominated the league for years with his combination of expertise and talent. His handles have always been amongst the best in the league, and certain moves are attributed specifically to him. One of these moves, which has been almost exclusively pulled off by Chris Paul, was successfully executed by Ja Morant.
NBA
Raleigh News & Observer

Frustrations Mounting for Mike Pegues Following Another Louisville Loss

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Things were a lot different the last time that the Louisville men's basketball program suffered a seven-game losing streak. Denny Crum was approaching his fourth birthday, the Cardinals' home games were played at the 600-seat Belknap Gymnasium on campus, and the United States had yet to get involved in World War II.
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy