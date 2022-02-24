Lakers: Cooper Kupp Dons Kobe Bryant Jersey for Rams Championship Parade

Click here to read the full article. With the first season of the HBO drama Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty scheduled to air next month, talks have already begun surrounding the show’s second season. According to reports, this follow-up, which has been “quietly optioned” by the network, would focus on the Los Angeles Lakers’ teams of the late ’90s and early aughts, which won three straight NBA titles and were led by Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal. “If the stories are there and the different eras are there, why not keep exploring it?,” HBO Content Chief Casey Bloys...

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO