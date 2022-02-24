ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Lakers: Carmelo Anthony Out for Fifth Straight Game

Raleigh News & Observer
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleView the original article to see embedded media. The Lakers will be playing their last game before the All-Star break without sixth-man Carmelo Anthony. According to Bill Oram of The Athletic, Carmelo is officially listed as "Out". Carmelo is...

www.newsobserver.com

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Carmelo Anthony’s ridiculous comment sums up Lakers’ struggles this season

If you are wondering why the Los Angeles Lakers have laid such an egg this season, look no further than the latest comment Carmelo Anthony made. The Lakers lost to the rival LA Clippers on Friday for the sixth straight time. Though the Lakers were leading for much of the fourth quarter, they found themselves trailing by one point with less than 15 seconds remaining. When the Clippers went to double-team LeBron James, he swung it to Anthony at the top of the arc. Instead of getting a better shot (keep in mind that they only needed a two to take the lead), Anthony bombed away with an ill-advised 30-footer. The shot was way short, and the Lakers lost.
NBA
lakersnation.com

Lakers News: Carmelo Anthony Says ‘Didn’t Have My Legs Underneath Me’ On Last-Second Miss In Loss To Clippers

The Los Angeles Lakers lost 105-102 to the L.A. Clippers on Friday, failing to turn a good performance into a victory yet again this season. The Lakers fell by more than 15 points behind the Clippers in the second period, but a strong second-half push allowed them to overcome the deficit — and even lead for the majority of the final quarter.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carmelo Anthony
Lakers Nation

Carmelo Anthony: ‘There’s No Level Of Frustration’ In Lakers Locker Room Despite A Number Of Close Losses

The Los Angeles Lakers came up short against the L.A. Clippers, failing to capitalize on their second-half surge to snatch a win. The Lakers fell 16 points behind the Clippers in the second quarter but rallied back after halftime, hurting their opponents in transition. However, the Purple and Gold lost momentum during the chaotic end of the game that included a controversial, long review of an out-of-bounds call on LeBron James.
NBA
Raleigh News & Observer

Ivica Zubac’s sixth blocked shot helps the Clippers beat Houston

Two days after the big man had been reduced to a small role, Clippers center Ivica Zubac left his fingerprints all over another clutch finish in another comeback. Standing his ground in the red-tinted paint of Houston's Toyota Center with 16 seconds to play as the last defender between Houston's Christian Wood and the basket, Zubac got his hand on Wood's dunk attempt, knocking it out of his two-handed grasp at the height of his leap.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lakers#The Athletic Carmelo#La#The Denver Nuggets#The Golden State Warriors#The Los Angeles Clippers#Abg Si Llc
Raleigh News & Observer

A 28-point loss to the Pelicans? Lakers’ issues grow uglier in boo-filled flop

The Lakers woke up Saturday morning, looked at the teams behind them in the Western Conference standings and got a glimpse of a New Orleans Pelicans team that Los Angeles viewed as a potential NBA play-in tournament foe. On Sunday, the Lakers came face to face with the Pelicans and...
NBA
AllLakers

Lakers: Anthony Davis Could Be Out Longer Than Expected

When Anthony Davis initially went down with his mid-foot sprain before the All-Star break, the news was not good. Although he was cleared of any break in his foot, the MRI results came back and determined he would be out for 4 weeks. That meant that missing at least 10 games was a best-case scenario.
NBA
Raleigh News & Observer

Fridays With Sac & Jack Beating Pepperdine, The Olympics and the Oscars

On this week's special edition of the Sac&Jack podcast they celebrate the 20 year anniversary of the last time that Pepperdine beat Gonzaga at basketball. They also discuss in depth the Winter Olympics and what has and hasn't been working well this year's broadcast. Is the new Peacock streaming model worth paying for? Is the time zone difference too much to overcome? Or should there be more sports to get more people interested?
BASKETBALL
Raleigh News & Observer

Steve Kerr Reacts to Blown Lead vs. Dallas Mavericks

View the original article to see embedded media. The Golden State Warriors suffered a brutal loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday night, blowing a 21-point lead in route to a 107-101 loss. Decision making and execution from the top down was dreadful down the stretch, allowing Dallas to fully dominate the fourth quarter. After the game, Steve Kerr shared his thoughts.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Sports
Raleigh News & Observer

Luka Doncic Enters ‘Jordan Year’: How Does Mavs Star Compare to the GOAT So Far?

Today is a special day, as Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic celebrates his 23rd birthday – or in other words, he's entering his 'Jordan Year.'. With that in mind, it's only natural to see where Doncic's young stacks up to where the great Michael Jordan was at this point in his marvelous career. Doncic obviously has a long way to go to be mentioned in the same breath as Jordan from an overall perspective, but the kid is on the right track. After all, Jordan Brand wouldn't be preparing his long-overdue signature shoe if he wasn't, right?
NBA
Salina Post

MLB, locked-out players meet for fifth straight day

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — With just 3 1/2 days left until Major League Baseball's deadline for a deal that would ensure a 162-game season, negotiators met for the fifth straight day during a week with no sign of significant progress. Union head Tony Clark led a delegation of players...
MLB
Raleigh News & Observer

Frustrations Mounting for Mike Pegues Following Another Louisville Loss

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Things were a lot different the last time that the Louisville men's basketball program suffered a seven-game losing streak. Denny Crum was approaching his fourth birthday, the Cardinals' home games were played at the 600-seat Belknap Gymnasium on campus, and the United States had yet to get involved in World War II.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Raleigh News & Observer

Watch: Mike Pegues, El Ellis Preview Miami

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program's extended time away from the court couldn't have come at a better time. Following their loss at Notre Dame last Wednesday, the Cardinals are now on a six-game losing streak for the first time since the 1990-91 season. Fortunately, instead of having to deal with a quick turnaround, Louisville had a seven-day span between games, allowing them to mentally reset.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Raleigh News & Observer

Game Day Live Blog: Miami at Louisville | Game 25

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Following some extra time off from their last game at Notre Dame, the Louisville men's basketball program is returning to the KFC Yum! Center to host Miami for their first home game in 15 days. The Cardinals will have had a week off when they make their...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Raleigh News & Observer

HBCU Legacy Bowl: 1st Day of Practice, An Impressive Start

On Tuesday morning, the inaugural HBCU Legacy Bowl kicked off practices at Tulane University's Yulman Stadium in New Orleans, LA. Several NFL team scouts, football analysts, as well as HBCU experts were in attendance at the practices. View the original article to see embedded media. Team Gaither. Team Robinson. More...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Raleigh News & Observer

Tale of the Tape, Prediction: Louisville vs. Clemson

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (11-14, 5-10 ACC) is set to face Clemson (12-14, 4-11 ACC) on Saturday, Feb. 19 at 3:00 p.m. EST. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Tigers:. - Rankings:. - Team Leaders:. - Scoring:. - Rebounding:. - Defense:. - Ball Handling:. - ESPN Prediction: Per...
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy