GXO Logistics Inc. (NYSE:GXO) agreed to key terms on an acquisition of UK-based logistics specialist Clipper Logistics PLC (OTCPK:CLPLF) in a deal value at 920 pence ($1.26B). The offer includes 690 pence in cash and such number of new GXO shares as would imply a valuation of 230 pence, according to a statement. The offer represents a 18% premium to the Clipper share price on Friday and a 49% premium to the closing price of Clipper shares on Jan. 27, he day before the possible offer was made.

INDUSTRY ・ 7 DAYS AGO