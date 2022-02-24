ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Show Your Landscaping Some Love

Spring is (almost) in the air. Why not show your own yard some love of the botanical kind with a spruce-up? Bold and beautiful when used in landscaping, red is a great way to give your yard a boost of color. And with warm weather days becoming more frequent as we move into March, now is the time to start your landscape planning. Here are some easy ways to enhance your landscape with red.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3efDpP_0eNX6KX200

Command Attention

If you want to direct the eye to a particular area in your landscaping, just add red. When added to a plantar or bed, it can become the focal point, visually adding warmth and making the area appear closer.

Welcome Guide

Red is very inviting when used in the home or in the yard. Consider using red flowers or plants at the end of a walkway to invite guests to continue down the path, or on the front porch to welcome guests to your home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bwJjk_0eNX6KX200

Use Contrast

If you want to make a statement, pair some red in your yard against a gray or green backdrop. The contrast will add visual interest, attention and depth to the space.

Accessorize With Red

Add a red chair or bench to a neutral area in your yard to create an inviting place to rest. You can also add a red container to bring in warmth and color.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3db3aO_0eNX6KX200

Need help getting started? Here are a few of our favorite red plants.

Yarrow is hardy, versatile, and easy to care for. It produces an abundance of broad, flat-topped flower clusters (or corymbs) made up of dozens of tiny daisy-like florets.

Coneflower is a popular, easy-care perennial that blooms in the summertime.

Roses are available in over 150 species, in a variety of colors and shapes, and are extremely popular. Red roses, considered to be a symbol of love, are the most popular.

Begonias are known for their fancy leaves, in many beautiful colors, highlighted by unusual markings and swirls in the foliage.

Tulips are early spring bloomers that come in many colors, and are especially beautiful when planted in clusters.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29vnEe_0eNX6KX200

Chrysanthemums, also known as mums, are a must-have for fall and produce pom pom and daisy-like blooms.

Azaleas are one of the most popular blooming shrubs and available in many colors. The blooms offer an incredible burst of color in the early spring to summer.

Japanese Maple Trees are one of the most desirable garden trees, offering a striking focal point, with its beautiful color, especially in the fall.

Red Flowering Quince is one of the earliest to bloom, January to March depending on zone, offering a dazzling display of apple-blossom-like flowers.

Sonic Bloom Red offers bright red flowers that begin in spring and continue until the first frost.

Red-leafed Mukdenia’s fanned, maple-like leaves emerge bright green in spring, age to bronze-green, and by summer mature to green with bright red streaks. Excellent for use as a ground-cover, border accent, or to tuck into containers.

By Lindsay McDonald

