Bryce Hopkins has his long-awaited breakout performance in win over LSU

By Aaron Gershon
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt took longer than he probably wanted for it to happen, but after months of limited playing and results, Bryce Hopkins had his signature Kentucky moment in the Wildcats 71-66 win over LSU Wednesday at Rupp Arena. "I think I played a good game today," Hopkins said postgame. "I...

247Sports

Kentucky Basketball: John Calipari says his players 'are not robots' after 75-73 loss at Arkansas

Carrying a 23-5 record and AP No. 6 ranking into Fayetteville, Ark., Saturday, it became clear rather quickly for Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari that his Wildcats were going to have their hands full against No. 18 Arkansas. Despite trailing by double-digits in the first half and having to default to Oscar Tshiebwe for a heavy portion of their production on the day, Kentucky still nearly squeezed out a victory before enduring a 75-73 loss to the Razorbacks.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Everything Bruce Pearl said after Auburn's loss at Tennessee

Bruce Pearl's recent dominance over Rick Barnes and Tennessee was quelled Saturday, as Auburn's six-game winning streak over Tennessee was snapped in Knoxville in a 67-62 loss. Jabari Smith hung 27 points, but the Tigers (25-4, 13-3 SEC) went more than eight minutes without a made basket in the second half, as they saw an 11-point lead evaporate. Here's everything Pearl said after Auburn's third straight road loss.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Notebook: Bill Self talks Jalen Wilson, Remy Martin and Baylor

Kansas basketball is set to hit the road on Saturday for its rematch with Baylor. The first time around, the Jayhawks blew out the Bears, 83-59, in Lawrence with a dominant performance. Ahead of Saturday's game, Bill Self met with the media to discuss the matchup and KU. Here's a rundown of some notable topics covered by Self...
LAWRENCE, KS
247Sports

Jim Boeheim looks ahead to 2022-23: Seniors leaving, Benny Williams' growth, whether he'll return for Year 47

Jim Boeheim described his team's performance on Saturday, in front of the largest crowd in college basketball this year, the "most disappointing" moment of an underwhelming 2021-22 season. Syracuse fell flat in a 97-72 loss to No. 7 Duke, giving up an early 28-point lead as its frontcourt was dominated to the point that Boeheim called on reserves Bourama Sidibe, Benny Williams and John Bol Ajak for the majority of the second half.
247Sports

247Sports Hoops Crystal Ball: Buchanan to the Hokies?

Is Virginia Tech on the verge of adding some additional length to the men’s basketball roster?. On Friday afternoon, Virginia Tech received a 247Sports Crystal Ball prediction for 6-foot 7-inch, 225-pound three-star prospect Darren Buchanan from National Basketball Recruiting Analyst Dushawn London. The prediction was loaded with a high confidence score of 8.
BLACKSBURG, VA
247Sports

Alabama baseball drops Game 2 of road series at top-ranked Texas

Alabama baseball came up short on Saturday against No. 1 Texas despite another strong performance on the mound, with the Longhorns claiming a 2-0 win at UFCU Disch-Falk Field. The Saturday decision clinched the series for UT and moved the Crimson Tide to 5-2 on the season. Hits were tough...
247Sports

No. 15 Vols complete three-game rout of Iona with mercy-rule win

The Iona baseball team was finally put out of its weekend misery Sunday afternoon. Fifteenth-ranked Tennessee thumped Iona again at Lindsey Nelson Stadium, capping a comprehensive weekend sweep with a 12-2 win over the Gaels that was shortened to seven innings with a mercy rule designated before the start of the game.
247Sports

Scouting report on 2023 4-star Tackle Isaiah Robinson

Top247 Offensive Tackle Isaiah Robinsonis a player that is trending in the right direction. Ranking as the No. 100 overall player and the No. 10 tackle, you see the work that he has put in showing up on film. The growth that you see from his sophomore to junior year has been very good. With his recruitment continuing to pick up steam, you see the likes of Miami, Texas, Oklahoma, TCU, Florida State and Nebraska.
247Sports

No. 2 LSU bats gets hot in win over Southern

Second-ranked LSU pounded out 15 hits Saturday and overcame a 2-0 fifth-inning deficit to post a 9-2 win over Southern in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field. The Tigers improved to 5-1 on the year, while Southern dropped to 2-4. LSU returns to action at 11 a.m. CT Sunday, when the Tigers play host to Towson. LSU will also play at 5 p.m. CT Sunday versus Southern to close out the Tigers’ four-game weekend.
247Sports

What Nowell, Pack & Weber said after Kansas State's 74-73 loss to Iowa State

This is what Kansas State head coach Bruce Weber and guards Markquis Nowell and Nijel Pack had to say after the Wildcats' 74-73 loss to Iowa State on Saturday. “I really thought our effort was great early and that's something that we all talked about the last two games is just come ready to play and we had to be better defensively. I thought we were better defensively early. They didn’t have a field goal at the first TV timeout. But the problem was instead of being up eight to two or whatever it was a little later. We made good passes, extra passes, we just didn't make the shots. And at that period, that was when we probably should have had it stretched out where they couldn't come back and credit to them. They're good. Obviously four in a row. I thought (Tyrese) Hunter’s poise and his passing, 10 assists, making the right plays was huge. Obviously (Caleb) Grill, the last time he went 1-for-12 and that was a layup. He has not shot the ball well but he got into a groove and 6-for-10 for three and also their bench. You look at the stats it's pretty obvious, 31 points from the bench to our six and then 15 second chance points to our four. But again we hung in there, we fought, we battled. We had a chance. I thought they were very physical with Nijel (Pack) on the last play but obviously we didn't get a call and we lost the ball. It’s just a tough circumstance. Our guys care, they battle. I think sometimes they try to win on their own. And we’ve got to really help each other if we're going to have a chance. I thought the free throws too, the first half again I think it was 13-for-18 or 12-for-18 at halftime. That kind of hurts because every extra point makes a big difference and those misses probably could’ve maybe avoided the rally from them or kept the momentum away from them.”
247Sports

Highlights: LSU 75, Missouri 55

LSU used a 15-0 run over the first 4:15 of the second half to blow open the game against Missouri and score a 75-55 win in the battle of the Tigers Saturday night at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. LSU won its 20th game, the third time in the five years of the Will Wade era the Tigers have won at least 20 games in a season.
247Sports

What Bianco said after Ole Miss' series opening 10-4 win over VCU

The Ole Miss baseball team advanced to 5-0 following their 10-4 victory over the VCU Rams inside a frigid Swayze Field. Derek Diamond pitched five innings against a potent VCU batting order and limited the damage done by them in order to allow his team's offense to create some separation, particularly in the sixth inning once Diamond went back to the dugout. Here's what Ole Miss baseball head coach Mike Bianco had to say following the win on Friday.
247Sports

A&M bullpen falters as Aggie baseball drop series to Penn

After a stellar outing from Micah Dallas in the opener, Texas A&M (5-2) looked poised to salvage a series win with a 5-1 lead in the second game, but the A&M bullpen and several defensive miscues opened the door for Penn (2-1) to rally for an 8-5 victory to claim the weekend series at Blue Bell Park.
247Sports

Huskers swept by TCU

Nebraska baseball suffered a third straight loss to TCU on Sunday with the game’s final out causing quite a bit of controversy in the 5-3 defeat. Griffin Everitt hit a bouncer to third with the bases loaded, but appeared to have beat out the throw. However he was called out and the Huskers head back to Lincoln winless.
247Sports

FSU loses to Samford in extra innings on Sunday

TALLAHASSEE -- No. 10 Florida State lost to Samford, 7-4, in 10 innings on Sunday afternoon at Dick Howser Stadium. It marked FSU's first extra-inning game of the season. The Seminoles (5-2) won the series over Samford (5-2). The Bulldogs earned the win on Sunday with three runs in the top half of the 10th inning. First baseman Stephen Klein had a RBI single and then left fielder Colton Ledbetter hit a two-run home run down the right field line. It was Ledbetter's second home run of the game.
247Sports

Drew Harrigan aims to be next star RB from Mission Prep

Drew Harrigan of San Luis Obispo (Calif.) Mission Prep has become a key cornerstone for the Royals as a physical All-CIF State performer as a sophomore this past season. The 5-foot-11, 195-pounder brought some early brutality during his young prep career by taking dives and blast runs up the middle to wear down defenses. Along with his violent shoulder pads, Harrigan also utilized a stiff arm to his advantage to make the first tackler pay, then force the third or fourth defender to bring him down.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA

