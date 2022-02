Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. According to a recent CNBC survey, 81% of individuals with student debt report having to push back life milestones. This includes delaying other debt repayments, investing money in the stock market, saving for retirement, and buying a home. So many people feel stuck because of their student loans.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 3 DAYS AGO