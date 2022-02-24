Palisade Defends Home Court In Playoffs
PALISADE, Colo. ( KREX ) — It was a packed Dog House in Palisade Wed. for the HWY 6 rivalry. The Central Vs Pali game took on extra meaning in the first round of the 4A Playoffs. Ultimately culminating in a 49-32 win for the Bulldogs.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WesternSlopeNow.com.
Comments / 0