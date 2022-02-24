ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palisade, CO

Palisade Defends Home Court In Playoffs

By Mike Kretz
KREX
KREX
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dEIif_0eNX2Ymo00

PALISADE, Colo. ( KREX ) — It was a packed Dog House in Palisade Wed. for the HWY 6 rivalry. The Central Vs Pali game took on extra meaning in the first round of the 4A Playoffs. Ultimately culminating in a 49-32 win for the Bulldogs.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WesternSlopeNow.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KREX

CMU Softball Sweep Double Header

The Mesa Mavericks opened up home and RMAC play Sunday. Sweeping a double header with MSU Denver. The Mavericks won game one 5-1 off the back of a great pitching effort from Shea Mauser.
MESA, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Palisade, CO
Sports
Palisade, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Sports
Local
Colorado Government
City
Palisade, CO
KREX

CMU Men’s Wrestling Qualify Five

Saturday only the top three from each weight class would see their season carry on at the Super Region VI Tournament. But what a prize to fight for, a trip to the NCAA DII National Championships. In all, six Mavericks earned the right to go for a third or better finish.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KREX

CMU’s First Home Games Spoiled at Bergman

We got a sneak-peak at what games on CMU's campus will feel like. Some high points from game one included Haydn McGeary blasting back to back home runs in consecutive at bats. Also a wild HR for Jordan Stubbings in the 9th. But it wasn't enough to lift the mavericks past #7 Northwest Nazarene.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog House#Nexstar Media Inc#Westernslopenow Com
KREX

CMU Celebrates DII Day

2/22/22, or DII Day was earmarked as a day to celebrate Division II student athletes, coaches, and administrators; and to honor their contributions to their campuses and communities. In keeping with the day, CMU athletes were asked what they like about going to a DII School like Colorado Mesa.
MESA, CO
KREX

Jokic, Barton help Nuggets to 128-110 win over Kings

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 25 points, 12 rebounds, and nine assists, Will Barton inched closer to the franchise record for 3-pointers, and the Denver Nuggets beat the Sacramento Kings 128-110 on Thursday night. Denver outscored the Kings 36-23 in the fourth quarter and had 15 3-pointers and 30 assists to give coach […]
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
KREX

KREX

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
553K+
Views
ABOUT

KREX 5 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Grand Junction area on westernslopenow.com.

 https://www.westernslopenow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy