ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

American International picks new CFO

By Khyathi Dalal
Seekingalpha.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmerican International (OTCQB:AMIH) board appointed Dr. Craig Hewitt, as CFO; he will commence service following...

seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

Adobe’s CFO says the tech company has ‘3 unicorn businesses’

This is the web version of CFO Daily, a newsletter on the trends and individuals shaping corporate finance. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. Dan Durn, CFO and EVP, finance, technology services and operations at Adobe since October, has decades of experience in the technology industry. But the veteran was “grounded in the fundamental principles of leadership and organization design” in the military, he told me. Durn is a graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy and earned his MBA in finance from Columbia Business School. He served in the Navy for six years, reaching the rank of lieutenant. Durn shared a poignant leadership experience while serving.
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Avant Brands, Inc. (AVTBF) CEO Norton Singhavon on Q4 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Avant Brands, Inc. (OTCQX:AVTBF) Q4 2021 Results Conference Call February 25, 2022 4:00 PM ET. Thank you for standing by. This is the conference operator. Welcome to the Avant Brands, Inc. Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2021 Results Conference Call. As a reminder, all participants are in listen-only mode and the conference is being recorded. After the presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions]
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

WonderFi Technologies names new CFO

WonderFi Technologies (OTCPK:WONDF) has appointed John Rim as the company's new chief financial officer, effective Feb. 22, 2022. John will replace Steven Krause, who will continue to work with WonderFi as an advisor. Previously, John has served as Chief Financial Officer at Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF). Earlier (Feb. 14): WonderFi Technologies reports...
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

Avalo Therapeutics picks internal candidate for CEO and CFO role

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX) board appointed Garry Neil, Chief Scientific Officer, as CEO and Chris Sullivan, Chief Accounting Officer, as CFO. Mike Cola and Schond Greenway have stepped away from their prior roles as CEO and CFO respectively, to pursue other ineterest. Dr. Garry Neil also serves as the Chairman of...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Executive Management#American International#Cfo#Otcqb#Amih#Annual Report#Holston Medical Group
Seekingalpha.com

Athenex names new CFO

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) has appointed Joe Annoni as its new chief financial officer and officer of the company, effective immediately. Prior to joining Athenex, Annoni served as Managing Director with GFW Partners, a boutique advisory firm. Prior to GFW, Joe was a founding member of NHA Capital where he led private equity and venture capital investment activities.
BUSINESS
pymnts.com

Logistics Platform Shipsy Secures $25M in Series B for International Growth

Smart logistics management platform Shipsy raised $25 million in a Series B funding round co-led by A91 Partners and Z3 Partners with participation by existing investors Info Edge and Sequoia Capital India’s Surge. The new capital will be used to help Shipsy continue expanding its presence in the Middle...
INDUSTRY
freightwaves.com

Last-mile delivery firm Pickup names Brian Kava CEO

Brenda Stoner founded Pickup to create a technology-focused solution in the difficult and laborious last-mile delivery segment of big and bulky items. The company has grown considerably since its founding eight years ago, and now Stoner is handing the reins to a seasoned executive who will be charged with growing the business. Brian Kava joined Pickup in September 2021 as head of sales and marketing and is now taking the helm as CEO. Stoner will remain with the company focused on innovation.
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

The Marcus CFO to retire, internal candidate promoted to CFO role

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) announced that EVP & CFO Douglas A. Neis will retire May 15, 2022, after 36 years of service. Under the planned transition, Chad Paris, current corporate controller and treasurer of The Marcus Corporation, will be promoted to CFO on Neis's retirement. Neis will serve as an advisor...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Billboard

David Dormon Returns to Downtown Music Holdings as General Counsel

David Dormon is back in the fold at Downtown Music Holdings, where he’s appointed general counsel. Based in New York, Dormon returns to the music services provider following his departure last fall as vp, legal and business affairs, whereupon he joined international law firm Reed Smith LLP. At Downtown,...
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

PAVmed picks internal candidate for COO role

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) appointed Shaun O'Neil as EVP & COO, overseeing diverse corporate operations and commercial activities across the company and its subsidiaries. Mr. O’Neil has served as the company's Chief Commercial Officer and EVP, Business Development since joining in 2018; he will serve now on the company's Executive Committee and as an executive officer.
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

Aspira Women’s Health picks internal executive for CEO role

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) appointed Nicole Sandford as President and CEO and Valerie Palmieri as Executive Chair of the Board; Valerie served as CEO for eight years. A seasoned professional with 30+ years of experience in leading businesses as an innovator and driver of disciplined growth, Nicole Sandford joined...
BUSINESS
Bisnow

Prologis Names New CFO With An Eye To Grow Non-Real Estate Revenue

Global industrial giant Prologis has announced treasurer Tim Arndt will take over as the firm's chief financial officer starting April 1. An 18-year veteran of the firm, Arndt will replace Tom Olinger, who plans to retire after nearly a decade in the role, overseeing expansion during radical growth within the warehouse industry. During Olinger’s tenure, Prologis grew its portfolio from less than 150M SF to 1B SF and became one of the top 100 companies in the S&P 500.
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Sell Alert: 2 REITs Getting Risky

We are selling a few REITs to invest in better opportunities. Earlier this month, as the market began to slide, we posted a Market Update in which we explained that our plan was to gradually buy the dips in small increments, week after week. This assures us that we will...
REAL ESTATE
Seekingalpha.com

ACCO Brands CFO to retire

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) announced that Neal Fenwick, EVP & CFO, plans to retire this year after a 37-year career with the company; search for his successor is underway. Mr. Fenwick will remain active full-time until his successor is named and will assist with the transition. Shares trading 8.7% higher after-hours...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Verisk Picks CFO Lee Shavel To Succeed Scott Stephenson As CEO

Verisk Analytics Inc's (NASDAQ: VRSK) Chairman, President, and CEO Scott G. Stephenson plans to retire following the 2022 Annual Shareholder Meeting. Stephenson will step down from the Verisk's board. The board chair and CEO roles will be separated, effective following the annual meeting. The company has named Lee M. Shavel,...
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

RBB Bancorp CEO Alan Thian to take leave of absence, Morris named interim CEO

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) announced that President and CEO Alan Thian will take a leave of absence, effective immediately, pending an internal investigation being conducted by a special committee of the RBB board. In this connection, Mr. David Morris, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, has been appointed as Interim...
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

TJX raises dividend by 14% to $0.295, announces buyback

The Company plans to repurchase approximately $2.25 to $2.50 billion during the fiscal year ending January 28, 2023. With $0.8 billion remaining at Fiscal 2022 year end under the existing stock repurchase programs, the Company approved a new stock repurchase program that authorizes the repurchase of up to an additional $3.0 billion.
STOCKS
Benzinga

MedMen Gets A New CFO: Ana Bowman Steps In For 'Permanent' Duty

MedMen Enterprises Inc. ("MedMen" or the "Company") (CSE:MMEN) (OTCQX:MMNFF) has appointed Ana Bowman as chief financial officer, effective February 22, 2022. Bowman will succeed outgoing interim CFO Reece Fulgham, who will be returning to consulting firm SierraConstellation Partners. Bowman brings years of cannabis industry expertise, having served as vice president...
BUSINESS
stpetecatalyst.com

KnowBe4 CFO to step down, new exec is named

February 17, 2022 - Clearwater-based KnowBe4 Inc. (NASDAQ: KNBE), a provider of the world's largest security awareness training, is making changes to its C-Suite. KnowBe4 announced Wednesday that Krish Venkataraman will be stepping down from his role as the co-President and Chief Financial Officer. Venkataraman will be appointed to the company's board of directors. In addition, KnowBe4 announced that Bob Reich, who brings over 25 years of financial leadership, will assume the CFO role. "Krish has been a valuable partner to me and the entire KnowBe4 team for the past four years. During this time, he built an incredibly strong finance team and was critical to executing our successful IPO last year," KnowBe4 founder and CEO Stu Sjouwerman said in a release. "He was also the visionary behind our data analytics group who now provides data and business capabilities that represent a single source of truth for the whole company."
CLEARWATER, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy