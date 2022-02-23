American International picks new CFO

This is the web version of CFO Daily, a newsletter on the trends and individuals shaping corporate finance. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. Dan Durn, CFO and EVP, finance, technology services and operations at Adobe since October, has decades of experience in the technology industry. But the veteran was “grounded in the fundamental principles of leadership and organization design” in the military, he told me. Durn is a graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy and earned his MBA in finance from Columbia Business School. He served in the Navy for six years, reaching the rank of lieutenant. Durn shared a poignant leadership experience while serving.

