Grand Junction, CO

Rifle Takes Down Tigers In First Round Of Playoffs

By Mike Kretz
 4 days ago

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. ( KREX ) — No doubt, a quintessential part of basketball playoffs are upsets. For Grand Junction faithful, their upset came sooner than they would have wanted, when the #48 Rifle Bears topped the 17-seed Tigers. While we were at the game, Rifle’s Logan Gross was playing well nabbing points in a variety of ways. After the 53-50 win, Rifle advance in the 4A bracket to face Falcon. The Tigers wrap up the season with a 15-9 record.

