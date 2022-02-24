Rifle Takes Down Tigers In First Round Of Playoffs
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. ( KREX ) — No doubt, a quintessential part of basketball playoffs are upsets. For Grand Junction faithful, their upset came sooner than they would have wanted, when the #48 Rifle Bears topped the 17-seed Tigers. While we were at the game, Rifle's Logan Gross was playing well nabbing points in a variety of ways. After the 53-50 win, Rifle advance in the 4A bracket to face Falcon. The Tigers wrap up the season with a 15-9 record.
