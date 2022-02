There are moments that will always haunt Kaitlin Rogge after two years of watching COVID-19 take its toll on the patients in the intensive care unit where she works. She can close her eyes and see the man struggle to breathe. Hear the alarm going off at the nurses' station and the helplessness in her voice as she called other staff to his room. Feel the tears welling up as the pulmonologist tells the man he is dying.

