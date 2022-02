Grant Gustin has a new new movie coming out on Netflix and fans are excited. The Flash fanbase is still as active as ever over in the Arrowverse. But, Rescued By Ruby sees everyone's favorite speedster in a different role. He'll be playing a state trooper named Dan who wants to be on the K-9 search and rescue team. But, a random meeting with a shelter dog puts them both onto the path of having a best friend for life. This seems like the kind of comfort media that will delight a lot of viewers. Gustin has been a steady, friendly presence on The CW for years now. As his time in Central City starts to wane, it will be interesting to see what other kinds of projects he might pick up. Take a look at the trailer for the movie right here.

