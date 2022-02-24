ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

How school board meetings became the frontline for political battles in Texas and beyond

WFAA
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSchool board meetings have become increasingly hostile...

www.wfaa.com

Comments / 0

Reason.com

Educators, Please Stop Teaching the Characteristics of 'White Supremacy Culture'

Earlier this week, Washington University in St. Louis held an online workshop titled, "Is Professionalism a Racist Construct?" The event attracted plenty of criticism from conservative media. Fox News made fun of its online description, which is filled with social justice jargon: "So-called professionalism is coded language, a construct that upholds institutional racist policies and excluding practices." But the presenters seemed to welcome the controversy; Cynthia Williams, assistant dean of community partnerships at the university, bragged that she was getting into "good trouble."
WASHINGTON, DC
The Independent

Oklahoma bill would fine teachers $10k for teaching anything that contradicts religion

Oklahoma Republican Senator Rob Standridge has introduced a bill that would allow people to sue teachers if they offer an opposing view to the religious beliefs held by students.The proposed act, named the “Students’ Religious Belief Protection Act” mean parents can demand the removal of any book with perceived anti-religious content from school. Subjects like LGBTQ issues, evolution, the big bang theory and even birth control could be off the table.Teachers could be sued a minimum of $10,000 “per incident, per individual” and the fines would be paid “from personal resources” not from school funds or from individuals or groups. If the teacher is unable...
POLITICS
NBC News

Schools banned books about Black life. Black kids are reading anyway.

Christina and Renee Ellis, students at Central York High School, a predominantly white school in Pennsylvania, helped reverse a book ban targeting the work of Black authors. For about a month, the sisters and several of their classmates in the Panther Anti-Racist Union, a student-led racial and social justice advocacy group, protested the challenge after an all-white school board banned diverse educational materials, including a book about Rosa Parks; “Hidden Figures,” a story about Black female mathematicians; and the documentary “I Am Not Your Negro,” about the author and cultural critic James Baldwin.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFAA

‘This is just ugly and simple hate’: Colleyville, Garland residents discover anti-Semitic, racist flyers in neighborhoods

GARLAND, Texas — The FBI and police are investigating hate speech flyers distributed across Garland and Colleyville over the weekend. Skyler Ray first spotted them Saturday morning on a walk in Garland’s Spring Park neighborhood. He first thought the bagged-up flyers he kept seeing in every driveway were advertisements until he picked them up.
GARLAND, TX
Washington Examiner

Money problems aside, Black Lives Matter continues to harm America

Thanks to stellar reporting by the Washington Examiner, we now know the main Black Lives Matter organization remains leaderless and refuses to account for more than $60 million. Yet, in many ways, the group has never had more impact. For example, its educational partner began its annual Week of Action on Monday.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Frontline#School Board
Telegraph

Don’t promote Black Lives Matter to pupils, teachers told, in crackdown on politics in the classroom

Teachers have been forbidden from promoting Black Lives Matter to children as part of a crackdown on politics in the classroom. Schools must ensure that any "contentious and disputed" historic periods such as the British Empire and imperialism are taught in a "balanced" manner, according to guidance published by the Department for Education (DfE) on Thursday.
EDUCATION
iheart.com

‘Undercover Mothers’ Exposing ‘Woke’ Curriculum in Private Schools

A growing group of moms from across the country are fighting back against “wokeness” in private schools. They call themselves “Undercover Mothers”. What started as a small group of mothers concerned with what their children were learning in New York City private schools has now grown into a network of parents from across the country. Undercover Mothers has a core of about 25 moms who run a covert network of more than a hundred parents, pointing out curriculum like Critical Race Theory. Their goal is to put an end to political indoctrination seeping into many schools’ curriculum. Katy ISD parent Bonnie Anderson was shocked to learn the problem is present in private schools nationwide.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Morning Call

Family that sued East Penn schools over lessons on white privilege, systemic racism, Black Lives Matter could get $45,000 under settlement

A Macungie family who claimed lessons at Emmaus High School on white privilege, systemic racism, police brutality and the Black Lives Matter movement were anti-Christian, discriminatory and violated their children’s religious rights would get a $45,000 settlement under a proposed agreement filed in federal court. East Penn School District solicitor Marc Fisher said the school board is set to ...
EMMAUS, PA
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
24/7 Wall St.

The City Where Most People Cannot Afford to Rent a Place to Live

There are several rules of thumb about how much people should pay to rent a house or apartment. Though renters may want to factor in insurance and utilities, the basic number often mentioned is 30% of gross monthly income. In an increasing number of cities, however, that’s unlikely to be enough. San Francisco, in fact, […]
HOUSE RENT
Big Country News

Requirement to Show Proof of Vaccination or Proof of Negative Test to Attend Large Events in Washington State Set to End March 1

OLYMPIA - An emergency order requiring those who attend large indoor or outdoor events in Washington state to show proof of vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 test will end March 1. Washington Governor Jay Inslee amended Proclamation 21-16 on Thursday, announcing the termination of the emergency order effective...
WASHINGTON STATE
KSNT News

Kansas school board to meet after ‘inappropriate’ remark

TOPEKA (AP) – Kansas’ state school board has scheduled a special meeting for Friday to discuss personnel issues after Education Commissioner Randy Watson made what one board member called an inappropriate remark during a conference last week. Watson did not immediately return a telephone message or email Wednesday evening seeking comment, nor did department spokespeople. […]
KANSAS STATE
In Style

Celebrities Have Choice Words for Texas Governor Greg Abbott After His Trans Youth Order

On Tuesday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued a directive ordering the state's child welfare agency to start investigating reports of "gender-transitioning procedures" and approach them the same way that they would treat child abuse cases (several Texas leaders have already said they would defy the order). And just a day before that, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton issued an opinion "defining gender-affirming care as child abuse" under Texas state law. USA Today reports that trans rights groups are calling out state leadership, saying that they're "twisting" laws for political gain, especially since similar laws died last year in the Texas House.
TEXAS STATE
KREX

D51 School Board Business Meeting

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. The School District 51 board meeting had to move to a larger space at the CMU ballroom to accommodate the huge crowd of people listening, watching, and waiting to give their two cents. Andrea Barber plans to address the school board. Barber says, “I’m grieved by the division in our community especially […]
GRAND JUNCTION, CO

