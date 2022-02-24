ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The 1st murderer condemned on Maine soil was convicted with supernatural evidence

By Troy R. Bennett
Bangor Daily News
Cover picture for the articleYORK, Maine — Richard Cornish’s lifeless corpse was found floating in the York River in the fall of 1644. It was obvious to onlookers that he had not died of natural causes. His skull was bashed in and someone had driven a wooden stake through his torso....

