Local Ukrainian community reacts to Putin’s military operation

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Portland’s Ukrainian-American community is now holding its collective breath over what Russian troops will do next after Putin announced a military operation in Ukraine.



KOIN 6 spoke with Tatiana Terdal with Portland’s Ukrainian-American Cultural Association over the phone. She said she couldn’t do an on-camera interview because she feared breaking down crying. She’s in shock and said she still has many family members left in Ukraine



“It’s a very culturally and religiously diverse country and now it’s just all being squashed. It’s just very difficult time,” Terdal said.

Terdal left Ukraine for the United States in 1991, just before the country gained independence.



Terdal described some of her memories growing up under Soviet control explaining “we could not get baptized. We could not go to church. So, I was baptized, but only it had to be done away from my city at the priest’s house. Things like that, that Americans did for granted, even singing carols, you could not sing carols because there was no Christmas.”



She said if Vladimir Putin’s forces win control of the country, it’s inevitable Ukrainians will lose a lot more than religious freedom and said countless will lose their lives.



“We have basically a fascist state trying to attack Ukraine, partly I think because it has a Jewish president. So, we have fascism again on the rise in Europe and it is very scary,” Terdal said.

Terdal added “we heard about assassination list. We [are] afraid that people who are different from what Putin imagines — feminists, disability advocates, gay people, you know, scientists, Ukrainian intellectuals, writers, Jews, Muslims, Ukrainian Catholics, all the people who are not Putin’s vision of Russia — all of those people are currently threatened.”



Her message to U.S. leaders is simple, “I think it’s time for the United States to recognize Russia as the state sponsor of terror. Think about Iran or North Korea, I don’t think they have done as much damage to the world as Russian Federation,” Terdal said.

Earlier this week, President Biden announced financial sanctions, and other world leaders followed. He also announced a halt in the construction of a Russian pipeline.

