Guerneville, CA

2-acre fire burning near Guerneville

By COLIN ATAGI THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
 4 days ago
Firefighters are at the scene of a 2-acre fire that started Wednesday night north of Guerneville.

The fire was reported at about 8:30 p.m. on Old River Road, according to Redcom dispatchers. Questions were referred to Cal Fire officials.

There are reports that firefighters were hiking to the area as of 9 p.m.

It was reported crews will punch a dozer line into the fire Thursday morning, which will make it accessible to firefighters.

