On Sunday, Kentucky Women’s Basketball celebrated Howard’s legendary career with a 90-62 victory over the Auburn Tigers. Howard is not the only senior for UK, but that being said, the other Kentucky three seniors are expected all to use their extra year of eligibility that came as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, Sunday was all about the 6-foot-2 superstar guard.

