ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Google brings back massages, gyms as San Francisco COVID-19 concerns ease

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1irlJP_0eNWtEst00

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc's (GOOGL.O) Google said on Wednesday it is restoring office perks such as massages and gyms at its Mountain View, Calif. headquarters and across the San Francisco Bay Area, as COVID-19 cases ease in the United States.

"Based on current conditions in the Bay Area, we're pleased that our employees who choose to come in now have the ability to access more onsite spaces and services to work and connect with colleagues," the company's spokesperson said in a statement.

Google and other big tech companies have said they expect offices to be a major part of its workplaces even as they allow remote working for many staff, and in-office perks long associated with the tech industry could be a key way to draw people back.

Those who enter Google's work sites will be required to be fully vaccinated or have an approved exemption, the company said, adding that wearing masks will be required in its Santa Clara County offices due to local regulations.

Google also said it is lifting its temporary weekly COVID-19 testing policy for those accessing its offices in the United States that was implemented in January. read more

The company had already been allowing workers to return to some offices voluntarily. But it had not yet brought back many amenities and had provided only limited options for services such as shuttles to offices.

Google said working from offices remains voluntary and about 30% of its employees in the Bay Area worked onsite last week.

Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel and Richard Pullin

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
San Francisco, CA
City
Mountain View, CA
San Francisco, CA
Coronavirus
County
Santa Clara County, CA
San Francisco, CA
Health
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Health
Mountain View, CA
Health
Local
California Coronavirus
City
Santa Clara, CA
Mountain View, CA
Coronavirus
NBC News

Trump's new app tops downloads in Apple store

Donald Trump's new social media venture, Truth Social, launched late on Sunday in Apple's App Store, potentially marking the former president's return to social media after he was banned from several platforms last year. The app was available shortly before midnight ET and was the top free app available on...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gyms#Covid#Alphabet Inc
HuffingtonPost

What People Ate For Breakfast Before The Pandemic vs. Now

We’re two years into the pandemic, and much has changed and continues to change from the “before times.” The early days of the pandemic had many of us spending more time at home than ever, and with that extra time we made banana bread, nurtured sourdough starters and made dalgona coffee. But what about now?
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

We’re in another lumber bubble

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. When the lumber bubble burst in the spring of 2021, it was expected to be the end of the mania. But here we go again: As of Friday, the cash market price of framing lumber hit an eight-month high of $1,271 per thousand board feet. That marks a 227% uptick since August, when it cost $389 per thousand board feet, and it isn’t too far off from the all-time high of $1,515 per thousand board feet set in May 2021.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Alphabet
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Digital Trends

Amazon Presidents Day Sale 2022: The best tech deals

If you’re looking for a major tech upgrade and you missed out on the big holiday sales of 2022, then you should keep a close look at the Presidents Day sales. This is one of the biggest sales events in the first quarter of the year, and many of the largest retailers, including Amazon, are going to slash prices on the most in-demand tech products around. No matter what types of products you’re in the market for — smartwatches, e-readers, headphones, laptops, or phones — there’s a good chance you’ll find what you’re looking for among the Presidents Day Amazon sales.
SHOPPING
Fortune

How many booster shots will we need?

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The third vaccine shot — the so-called booster shot — seems to have worked for many in beating back the Omicron wave, as hospitalizations and severe cases have not climbed along with new cases.
HEALTH
Daily Mail

Bill Gates demands 'EVERY' country in the world to take the 'Aussie response' to pandemics as he becomes the focus of Covid conspiracy theories

Australia's response to the Covid-19 pandemic has been hailed as 'gold standard' by Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates. The US billionaire who has dedicated billions of dollars to vaccine research, has been warning for months of a new pandemic looming on the horizon. He warned the annual Munich Security Conference last...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Reuters

334K+
Followers
289K+
Post
153M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy