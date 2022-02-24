ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Metro Police Foundation unveils Black Giving Circle

By Julia Romero
8 News Now
8 News Now
 4 days ago
Sparkl & Xeven Harris-Descent perform “Glory”  An original song by Hip Hop and Entrepreneurship Program, a Black Giving Circle youth program .

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Foundation unveiled a new initiative in an effort to strengthen relationships between the Southern Nevada Black community and local law enforcement.

The Black Giving Circle is designed to bring funding support into local under-resourced communities.

The foundation will work with organizations such as the Urban Chamber of Commerce to generate membership in the Black Giving Circle.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CBgm4_0eNWt48s00
    LVMPD Foundation Black Giving Circle
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IqxMH_0eNWt48s00
    LVMPD Foundation Black Giving Circle
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Zlkm9_0eNWt48s00
    LVMPD Foundation Black Giving Circle

Tom Kovach the executive director for the LVMPD Foundation hopes the new campaign will help the community and law enforcement work more closely together through a variety of programs.

“The Black Giving Circle is a bold way to change outcomes in neighborhoods that are known low-opportunities zones and empower Black ownership of public safety,” said Kovach.

Several programs designed for children and teens in the area will be offered renewed support through the campaign.

Some of the programs include Bolden Little League and Hockey United, which provides mentorship and trust between officers and local children.

Another program that will be deeply impacted is the Hip Hop & Entrepreneurship Program, focusing on lifting youth of color through the creative process of hip hop and rap, and education about the music industry.

Membership from the community to the LVMPD Foundation’s Black Giving Circle will allow the Foundation to maintain and grow programs that represent an investment in the Black community.  For more on membership information click HERE.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 1

Related
8 News Now

Black History in Neon

Las Vegas(KLAS)- Roqui Theus visited The Neon Museum to learn why Black History is “So Vegas.” You can learn more on a guided tour through the museum and by stopping by their new free attraction on site, the Luminaries mural.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Restaurant tips have gotten stingier, Square data shows

(NEXSTAR) – Saying it’s been a tough two years for the restaurant business is an understatement. Between shutdowns, supply chain issues and staffing shortages, restaurants have asked customers to help keep business alive and be patient. That patience may be wearing thin, if the amount of tips people are leaving is any indication. Data provided by […]
RETAIL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Entertainment
State
Nevada State
Nevada State
Nevada Entertainment
Las Vegas, NV
Education
Local
Nevada Education
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
Las Vegas, NV
Society
Local
Nevada Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Racial Injustice#Racism#Metro Police Foundation#Southern#The Black Giving Circle#The Lvmpd Foundation#Nexstar Media Inc
8 News Now

What to know about rising rent prices in 2022

(NEXSTAR) – If you feel like you’ve been priced out of the housing market, you may not have any better luck in the rental market. Rent prices have been rising throughout the pandemic, and it doesn’t look like it’ll change anytime soon. In a recent analysis, Realtor.com found the median rent for homes with two […]
HOUSE RENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
NewsBreak
Education
8 News Now

Rock ‘n’ Roll kicks off with 5k in downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— The Rock ‘N’ Roll marathon kicked off today at 5 p.m. with a 5k event that saw nearly seven thousand participants on the streets of Downtown Las Vegas. Over 30 thousand runners are expected to take part in this two-day event. Despite this event being hosted in 14 cities, Las Vegas is […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

8 News Now

16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy