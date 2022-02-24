Metro Police Foundation unveils Black Giving Circle

Sparkl & Xeven Harris-Descent perform “Glory” An original song by Hip Hop and Entrepreneurship Program, a Black Giving Circle youth program .

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Foundation unveiled a new initiative in an effort to strengthen relationships between the Southern Nevada Black community and local law enforcement.

The Black Giving Circle is designed to bring funding support into local under-resourced communities.

The foundation will work with organizations such as the Urban Chamber of Commerce to generate membership in the Black Giving Circle.

LVMPD Foundation Black Giving Circle

Tom Kovach the executive director for the LVMPD Foundation hopes the new campaign will help the community and law enforcement work more closely together through a variety of programs.

“The Black Giving Circle is a bold way to change outcomes in neighborhoods that are known low-opportunities zones and empower Black ownership of public safety,” said Kovach.

Several programs designed for children and teens in the area will be offered renewed support through the campaign.

Some of the programs include Bolden Little League and Hockey United, which provides mentorship and trust between officers and local children.

Another program that will be deeply impacted is the Hip Hop & Entrepreneurship Program, focusing on lifting youth of color through the creative process of hip hop and rap, and education about the music industry.

Membership from the community to the LVMPD Foundation’s Black Giving Circle will allow the Foundation to maintain and grow programs that represent an investment in the Black community. For more on membership information click HERE.

