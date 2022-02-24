Warmer temperatures on the way

The warmup starts today! Temperatures crawl at first this morning, then get some traction in the afternoon. Truth be told, the warmup will stretch into the night - and then level off late - as the south winds continue to pump in the milder air. We’ll be pushing the limits...
Wednesday: Partly sunny, breezy, and warmer, high 57. Friday: AM snow ending, then clearing and chilly, high 29. It’s another cold start to the day ahead of a warming trend and our next chance for rain. With high pressure still in charge across the area, it’s a clear and...
Residents in parts of Snohomish County woke up to a flurry of snow Monday, after a Winter Weather Advisory was in effect through the early morning hours. The weather advisory spanned Burlington, Mount Vernon, Sedro-Woolley, La Conner, Conway, Everett, Lynnwood, and Marysville, with several inches of snow accumulating by the time it ended at 9 a.m.
The calm before the storm seems to be typical weather behavior for Colorado and this week is no exception. The warm and mild Presidents Day weekend we're enjoying will give way to bitter-cold temperatures and lingering snow beginning late Monday.
WEATHER AWARE: We’re monitoring what we believe may be the heaviest round of rain this week, and perhaps enough energy in the atmosphere for strong storms Tuesday into Tuesday night. The biggest threat for any stronger storms will be northwest of I-59. Our primary concerns are flooding rain and gusty winds in the strongest storms that develop before midnight, but we’ll also have to monitor for the potential for rotating storms that could produce a tornado. We’ll continue to keep you informed as we get closer to Tuesday if these threats or the timeline changes at all.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A cold morning with lows in the teens and single digit wind chills but a gorgeous Sunday ahead!
It’ll be windy at times with a strong southerly flow and gusts around 20-25 mph but it’s also pumping in warmer air.
Highs get back to the mid 40s with sunshine and it gets even better on Monday with highs in the 50s and possibly even 60 for some!
Aware: Rain arrives Tuesday
The next round of wet weather arrives Tuesday and highs will be back around 60. Rain showers will be on and off through the day as a low-pressure system arrives.
Wednesday morning there will be a few rain showers then the afternoon dries out and mild weather sticks around with highs in the 50s.
The next chance before a chance for rain and snow showers arrive Thursday which could potentially lead to a First Alert Weather Day!
The Southern Tier, like most of the state, is under a flood watch Thursday night into Friday. Warmer temperatures combined with rain expected on Thursday make flooding on rivers and streams possible, according to the National Weather Service in Binghamton. "It's going to be in the 40s tonight and we'll...
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello! Your First Alert Forecast opens with a growing southerly breeze and, with it, a couple of milder days. For most of the Cape Fear Region, after a chilly start in the 50s temperatures will reach near or north of 70 Thursday, but please note: with the cold February ocean, these numbers may be up to ten degrees lower within a few miles of the beaches.
Numbing air has a grip on our region this morning. We’re waking to single digits and seeing wind chills below zero in many spots. This will be the last day in the deep freeze before another remarkable warmup rushes in toward the end of the week. For as cold...
The weather this week for the Harrisburg area is expected to grow warmer as we get closer to the weekend, with some rain expected towards the end of the week. The forecast for Monday calls for sunny weather and a high around 30 degrees, according to the National Weather Service, along with wind and the occasional gusts of up to 21 miles per hour.
Temperatures today will make it into the upper 30s for those that received quite a bit of snowfall. Areas north and west should manage to get into the 40s for the start of the weekend. All should see plenty of sunshine and expect a light wind chill to remain. We’ll...
The upper-level low-pressure system that brought in a cold air mass from Canada and produced freezing overnight temperatures has moved to the east of California. High pressure will build behind it and push the jet stream northward, allowing warmer temperatures to develop on Sunday through Tuesday. Over this period, a...
Friday in Loveland will be partly sunny with a high near 27 and a 20% chance of snow after 11 a.m., according to the National Weather Service. Wind chill values could be as low as 4 degrees below zero. The overnight low will be near 4 degrees, with a 20% chance of snow before 11 p.m..
After a week marked with some record-breaking sub-zero temps, Bozeman could thaw out over the weekend. Bozeman may see temperatures in the mid-30s to 40s over the weekend, said Matt Ludwig, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Great Falls. Bozeman will get even warmer going into next week....
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — An unseasonably cold system is bringing a storm to Kern County. The Valley floor will see rain through Tuesday while our mountain communities will get a mix of rain and snow. This storm will move through the area and bring low elevation snowfall to the...
DALLAS (KDAF) — It may be cold in North Texas Friday morning as winter weather made its way back in town during the middle of the week but warmer temperatures and some sunshine can be found in the afternoon hours according to the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth.
DULUTH — Don’t put those shovels and snowblowers away just yet. A second wave of measurable snow is falling across the Northland on Tuesday after a short break overnight and after Monday’s storm dropped up to 2 feet on some areas of the Northland, especially on parts of the Bayfield Peninsula.
