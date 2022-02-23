Good reminders for troubled times - or any time

Email has been fraught since the earliest, perhaps darkest, days of the pandemic. First came the loaded “I hope this finds you well” (sometimes punctuated with the caveat: “as well as possible!”). Then, “stay safe” emerged as a timely sign-off, replacing the ubiquitous “best”. Awkwardness reigned as the privileged new work-from-home class attempted to both acknowledge the sci-fi thriller of our lives in digital correspondence, while feebly carrying on working in spite of it. With the two-year anniversary of lockdown looming, amid the blow of the Omicron variant, I’m noticing another email micro-trend aimed at beleaguered recipients: the proliferation of “gentle” and “kind” email vernacular.
