ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Good reminders for troubled times - or any time

By Pamela Lannom
thehinsdalean.com
 1 day ago

I first discovered Charles Mackesy in November 2020 when CBS Sunday Morning was doing a piece on him and his book, "The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and The Horse." We were enjoying our annual Thanksgiving weekend getaway in Saugatuck, so I had time to sit down with my coffee and...

www.thehinsdalean.com

Comments / 0

Related
Inc.com

Why Wasting Time Is Good for Design

When I was 17, I read about the first natural language A.I., named SHRDLU, created by Terry Winograd way back in 1968. The user could talk to it about various shapes in a block world and it could respond and manipulate the world with impressive comprehension. What struck me was...
ENTERTAINMENT
Vogue

Is There Any Such Thing As A “Gentle” Reminder Email?

Email has been fraught since the earliest, perhaps darkest, days of the pandemic. First came the loaded “I hope this finds you well” (sometimes punctuated with the caveat: “as well as possible!”). Then, “stay safe” emerged as a timely sign-off, replacing the ubiquitous “best”. Awkwardness reigned as the privileged new work-from-home class attempted to both acknowledge the sci-fi thriller of our lives in digital correspondence, while feebly carrying on working in spite of it. With the two-year anniversary of lockdown looming, amid the blow of the Omicron variant, I’m noticing another email micro-trend aimed at beleaguered recipients: the proliferation of “gentle” and “kind” email vernacular.
INTERNET
psychologytoday.com

The 4 Kinds of Regret

Regret is a powerfully strong emotion that most people have felt, despite all of the self-help advice stating that regret is foolish and that it should be avoided. When asked, “How often do you look back on your life and wish you had done things differently?" only one percent of respondents said never; in fact, 82 percent of respondents said it’s a question they think about at least occasionally (with about half of those saying frequently or all the time).
AMERICAS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oprah
purewow.com

28 Things Your Partner Should Never Say to You (Like Never, Ever)

You’re already clued up on the things you should say to your one and only every day, plus the magic words that can diffuse pretty much any argument. But what about the things your partner should never say to you? Read through our list of blunders and aggressions below and you’ll never need to waste time scrolling through AITA relationship threads on Reddit again.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Holistic Psychologist

10 Types of Toxic People You Should Avoid in Life

It is not that difficult to spot a toxic person. If you are in doubt, just observe their behavior: they are usually egoistic, manipulative and self-centered. We all know at least one narcissist. And it doesn’t matter if we live or work with them — it can be very hard to deal with such people on a regular basis.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reminders#Friendship#Cbs#English#The New York Times
SheKnows

Young & Restless Vet Dead at 84 of Complications From Dementia

Sally Kellerman recurred as Constance Bingham in the mid-2010s. It’s a sad day in Hollywood: Sally Kellerman, the Robert Altman muse who passed through The Young and the Restless as Adam Newman’s “grandmother” passed away on February 24 of complications from dementia. An Oscar nominee for...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
Upworthy

They offered strangers $5 to tell someone they loved them. What people did was even better.

How often do you let your loved ones know you love them? How often do you verbalize it?. Some people have no problem telling people they love that they love them. Friends, family, romantic partners—everyone gets an "I love you!" on the regular. Others have a much harder time saying the words, even when they feel them. Perhaps they didn't grow up hearing love being spoken out loud much or at all. Maybe they've been hurt by those who were supposed to love them, so the word feels complicated.
TV & VIDEOS
StyleCaster

What Your Moon Sign Says About You—And Your Emotions

While it’s easy to skim through your daily horoscope on Snapchat (or Twitter, or IG) and go about your day, studying the other planets included in your birth chart can help you gain access to a wealth of knowledge about the more subtle aspects of your inner self. Today’s topic? Moon signs. Let’s take a deep dive into moon signs and how they impact your personality and your emotions—you’re guaranteed to learn something new about yourself along the way! In spiritual traditions around the world, the moon holds deep significance and has been revered as a deity and a sacred astral...
ASTRONOMY
Schiffo

Repairing and Fixing of a Broken Relationship

A person's emotional well-being may be severely harmed by shattered connections. If you are a man or a woman who has been in a relationship like this, you know all too well the misery and heartbreak that comes with it. Breakups may occur for a variety of reasons and don't favor any one person over another.
iheart.com

How to Deal With Someone Who Is "Brokefishing"

If they’re in the position to do so, a good friend wouldn’t mind covering drinks or paying for lunch. But there is a fine line between helping a friend out during tough times and just straight up being taken advantage of. This is known as “brokefishing.”. “Refinery29”...
RELATIONSHIPS
Taste Of Home

If You See a Green Porch Light, This Is What It Means

There are ways to show support for certain issues without outright telling everyone we meet. People use red porch lights to bring awareness to women’s heart health and teal Halloween pumpkins to show awareness of children’s food allergies. Doing this is a great way to spark conversations about...
HOME & GARDEN

Comments / 0

Community Policy