While we’re all whining and bawling about whether Texas Tech is a two or three seed in the upcoming NCAA tournament, and whether the Red Raiders finish second or third in the mighty Big XII, it is meet to note just where this program is compared to where it was before. And it is instructive to point out the decision that transformed Texas Tech basketball from a robustly supported basketball backwater to a budding national power backed by a fanbase that is now widely regarded as the greatest in the nation.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 10 HOURS AGO