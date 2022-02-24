Boston College beats N.C. State 69-61
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Quinten Post scored 18 points, Jaeden Zackery added 16 and Boston College beat North Carolina State 69-61 on Wednesday night.
Post, wearing a face mask due to a broken nose, was 9 of 10 from the field and Zackery was one of three BC players with three steals. Zackery is tied with Troy Bell for the fourth-most steals in a season by a BC freshman.
James Karnik had 11 points and nine rebounds, and Makai Ashton-Langford added 10 points with three steals for Boston College (11-16, 6-11 ACC). DeMarr Langford Jr. accounted for all nine of Boston College’s bench points as just seven played.
Boston College pulled away during a 12-0 run, with four points from Post, midway through the second half for a 49-39 lead. BC led by at least seven points the rest of the way.
Terquavion Smith had 21 points and seven rebounds for N.C. State (11-17, 4-13). Dereon Seabron added 20 points. Seabron finished 7 of 13 from the field and Smith made four 3-pointers to set a freshman record at N.C. State with 82 makes from distance.
Seabron scored 17 points in the first half, but N.C. State still trailed 33-31 as Boston College shot 53.6% from the field. Seabron was 6-of-8 shooting but the rest of his teammates were 6 of 18.
Both teams play again on Saturday. Boston College looks for its third win in a row against Clemson, and N.C. State hosts North Carolina.
