Raleigh, NC

Boston College beats N.C. State 69-61

 4 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Quinten Post scored 18 points, Jaeden Zackery added 16 and Boston College beat North Carolina State 69-61 on Wednesday night.

Post, wearing a face mask due to a broken nose, was 9 of 10 from the field and Zackery was one of three BC players with three steals. Zackery is tied with Troy Bell for the fourth-most steals in a season by a BC freshman.

James Karnik had 11 points and nine rebounds, and Makai Ashton-Langford added 10 points with three steals for Boston College (11-16, 6-11 ACC). DeMarr Langford Jr. accounted for all nine of Boston College’s bench points as just seven played.

Boston College pulled away during a 12-0 run, with four points from Post, midway through the second half for a 49-39 lead. BC led by at least seven points the rest of the way.

Terquavion Smith had 21 points and seven rebounds for N.C. State (11-17, 4-13). Dereon Seabron added 20 points. Seabron finished 7 of 13 from the field and Smith made four 3-pointers to set a freshman record at N.C. State with 82 makes from distance.

Seabron scored 17 points in the first half, but N.C. State still trailed 33-31 as Boston College shot 53.6% from the field. Seabron was 6-of-8 shooting but the rest of his teammates were 6 of 18.

Both teams play again on Saturday. Boston College looks for its third win in a row against Clemson, and N.C. State hosts North Carolina.

WNCT

Pool, Ustby lead No. 18 North Carolina’s rout of Duke 74-46

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Anya Poole and Alyssa Ustby scored 15 points each and No. 18 North Carolina defeated Duke 74-46 on Sunday. Kennedy Todd-Williams scored 14 points for the Tar Heels (23-5, 13-5 ACC) and Carlie Littlefield added 10 points and 10 rebounds. Ustby had eight rebounds. Deja Kelly, North Carolina’s leading scorer […]
NBA
WNCT

Bacot’s 28 points, 18 boards leads UNC past NC State

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Armando Bacot scored 28 points and grabbed 18 rebounds for his 22nd double-double this season to lead North Carolina to an 84-74 victory over North Carolina State on Saturday. Bacot was 11-of-13 shooting and blocked five shots for the Tar Heels (21-8, 13-5 Atlantic Coast Conference), who didn’t leave any doubt […]
RALEIGH, NC
WNCT

Pirate Invitational final day canceled

GREENVILLE, N.C. – Due to inclement weather in the Greenville area, the final two games of the Pirate Invitational scheduled for Sunday have been canceled. East Carolina finished the event at 2-2 with wins over Gardner-Webb and Fairleigh Dickinson. Up next: ECU returns to action March 4-6 at the Elon Cardinal Invitational where the Pirates will face off against […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Cunane, No. 3 Wolfpack survive 68-66 at No. 23 Virginia Tech

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Elissa Cunane scored 22 points despite foul trouble and No. 3 North Carolina State secured the top overall seed in the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament with a 68-66 victory at No. 23 Virginia Tech on Sunday night. The Wolfpack (26-3, 17-1 ACC) led almost throughout after outscoring the Hokies 23-12 in […]
BLACKSBURG, VA
Boston College
