There's nothing groundbreakingly innovative or different about Samsung’s Galaxy S22 smartphones. These new models are filled with iterative upgrades over their respective predecessors—small improvements that further refine this trio as some of the best Android phones you can buy. The range includes the Galaxy S22 ($800), S22+ ($1,000), and S22 Ultra ($1,200), the latter being the model that includes an S Pen stylus, just like Samsung's Galaxy Note phones. (That's not the only reason you might want it, but more on that later.)

CELL PHONES ・ 3 DAYS AGO