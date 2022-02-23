A Mid-Century Ranch House is Updated Inside and Out

Your own private sanctuary: impeccable 1947 mid-century bungalow, thoughtfully updated with a mix of modern amenities and preserved original features, nestled into a professional landscaped rare 9,000+ square foot corner lot. With its walls of windows, the custom sunroom is the most treasured room in the house, providing a sunlit, peaceful and private year-round retreat. Fabulous circular floorplan: living room, dining room, kitchen and 2 bedrooms with deep closets and upgraded full bath on main. Fully finished daylight basement features a sizable media room, bedroom suite, flex bedroom, laundry and lots of storage. Opportunities abound: Pop the top for 2nd story view? DADU? boat/RV/sports court? Short scenic stroll to Discovery Park and minutes to the quaint Magnolia Village, Met Market, Downtown and South Lake Union/Amazon.
Comments / 0