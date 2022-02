CHICAGO – When Jake McCabe slammed David Perron into the boards on the day after Thanksgiving, Perron’s season took an ugly turn. He missed the next 11 games with a concussion and then also was sidelined by COVID. The Blues’ leading scorer from last season, wasn’t quite the same after that. It took him forever to get back on his game. Sure he’d show flashes every now and then, but it was a slow go.

