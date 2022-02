It’s a sad day when you have to part ways with your truck, and right now, Home Town star Ben Napier is faced with a tough decision regarding his “noble steed.”. According to the home renovator, his Chevy has been with him through thick and thin. Now, though, the Home Town co-host has to decide whether to make a few major repairs or stick with as much of its original parts as he can. On Instagram, Napier informed fans of his situation.

CELEBRITIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO