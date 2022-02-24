Tioga completes big comeback win & Ty Moffe scores season-high at The Citadel

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Section IV boys basketball playoffs began Wednesday night and Tioga did not disappoint.

The Tigers roared back from a 19 point deficit completing a comeback win, 61-51, in the first round of the Class C tournament. Tioga now advances to play top-seeded Watkins Glen on Saturday.

Also of major note, Elmira grad Tyler Moffe scored a new season-high 24 points for The Citadel in the program’s 71-67 win over Mercer. Full Wednesday night scoreboard below from more first round action.

High School Boys Basketball – Section IV Class C Playoffs

(9) Tioga 61, (8) Elmira Notre Dame 51

(4) Newfield 63, (13) Harpursville 28

(7) Candor 76, (10) B-G 36

(4) Davenport 70, (13) O-M 46

Section V Class B Playoffs

(5) Hornell 75, (12) Greece Odyssey 41

(7) Haverling 64, (10) Attica 63

(8) Arkport-Canaseraga 51, (9) South Seneca 41

NCAA Men’s Basketball

The Citadel 71, Mercer 67 – Elmira’s Ty Moffe season-high 24 points

Notre Dame 79, Syracuse 69

East Stroudsburg 116, Mansfield 97 – MU’s Justice Smith just 21 points shy of setting school’s single-season points mark



