‘Poor core’ is only an aesthetic for those who have the choice

I am a lot of things. I am both a daughter and a sister, a roommate, a teammate, a friend, an athlete, a student and a Black woman. How I see the world in the present is directly correlated to the manner in which it saw me, in the past. The past before I was a Black woman, but still a Black girl, journeying into a society that I soon learned would not always be kind to me. Kindness was something I discovered was not like karma; it didn’t always come back when I gave it out. At times, I felt as if I was on a boundless pursuit for the only thing I so desperately needed. Someone to eulogize the part of me that was ever so often the origin of ridicule. And I found that. Or rather, it found me. In different people at different times. And almost always, in the Black teachers, coaches and mentors that had a hand in helping me become all the things I am in the present.

SOCIETY ・ 10 DAYS AGO