ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville County, SC

Wednesday high school basketball

By Pete Yanity
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A70Sp_0eNWlGMf00

Justin Bailey scored 38 points in Blue Ridge’s 66-50 victory over Daniel Wednesday night in round three of the 3A upper state playoffs.

The Tigers move on to face Keenan Monday night at Bob Jones University as Blue Ridge makes its first ever upper state title game.

Keenan moved ahead in the third period of an eventual 37-32 win at Seneca.

Westside’s girls got the go-ahead basket from Branya Pruitt with just under a minute to play and picked up a 4A upper state playoff win at Westwood near Columbia, 47-44. It was the reigning 4A champs 36th straight victory. The Rams face Catawba Ridge Tuesday for the upper state crown.

In 2A girls third round games, Christ Church defeated Gray Collegiate in Columbia, 48-42 while Landrum won over visiting Buford, 45-38. The Cavaliers and Cardinals will meet at Bob Jones Monday for the the upper state crown.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
WSPA 7News

Mauldin boys & girls fall in 5A Upper State final; High Point loses to Denmark-Olar in 1A Girls; Spartanburg Day wins 2A SCISA state title

Greenville – Mauldin’s Caleb Byrd scores a game high 16 points but it wasn’t enough as the Mavericks fall to Ridge View in the 5A Boys Upper State Final, 58-49. In the 5A Girls Upper State Final, Mauldin lost to top ranked Rock Hill, 75-51. It took 3 overtimes, but ultimately Denmark-Olar eliminated High Point […]
MAULDIN, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenville County, SC
Sports
City
Seneca, SC
City
Landrum, SC
City
Columbia, SC
Greenville County, SC
Education
County
Greenville County, SC
WSPA 7News

Mack scores 26 points to lead Wofford past Mercer 74-67

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (Wofford SID) – Junior B.J. Mack and sophomore Max Klesmit combined for over 40 points for the second consecutive game on Saturday night, as the Terriers erupted for a massive 22-4 run to open the second half and gain control of the lead to down Mercer (15-16, 8-10 SoCon) on Senior Night, 74-67, […]
SPARTANBURG, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Bailey
WSPA 7News

Tigers conclude Clemson Classic with day of firsts

McKenzie Clark, Aby Vieira and Maddie Moore each recorded firsts of their careers on the final day of the Clemson Classic that included first career homers, first career grand slam and first career inside the park home run, to propel the Tigers to a perfect 4-0 weekend.
CLEMSON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bob Jones University#Highschoolsports#Blue Ridge#Tigers#Westside#Christ Church#Gray Collegiate#Cavaliers#Cardinals#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
High School Basketball
NewsBreak
Education
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy