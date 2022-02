Click here to read the full article. It’s been a minute — okay, a long minute – since you’ve last hit the gym. Now you’re excited and ready to get back into an exercise routine. Congratulations! However, sometimes our enthusiasm can get the best of us especially when it comes to potential injuries. “It is common to get injured from working out, especially after taking a break from exercise, as many individuals tend to push their bodies too hard too fast,” Dr. Andrew Konen, physician and pain relief expert, tells SheKnows. “It is extremely important to stay cognizant of your fitness...

WORKOUTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO