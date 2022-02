Time for the fun to officially begin. The candidacy nomination period for the June 7 statewide primary election opened earlier this month and continues until March 11. Of course we've all heard rumblings from local officials and regular residents in recent months about their potential interest or even intent to run for certain elected offices this spring, but now is when we find out if that was just talk or if they really have the goods.

LIVERMORE, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO