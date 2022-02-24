ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wave falls to 14th ranked Houston

NEW ORLEANS – The Tulane University men’s basketball team (12-12) fell to the No.14 University of Houston Cougars (22-5) by a score of 81-67 on Wednesday night inside Avron B. Fogelman Arena in the Devlin Fieldhouse.

With the loss, the Green Wave falls to 9-6 in the American, good for fourth place in the conference.

“This hurts, this really hurts,” head coach Ron Hunter said. “When I first got here and we lost to Memphis and Houston, it didn’t hurt. We will take some time off and come back ready for our last three games.”

Tulane was outrebounded by Houston 43-28. The Cougars scored nine second-chance points vs. the Wave’s three.

Jalen Cook led the Wave with 19 points, and Kevin Cross had 16. Sion James had a solid game, dropping in 13 points on five-for-eight shooting, along with three rebounds and three assists.

The Cougars come into the game with the first-ranked offense in the American, averaging 76.1 points per game. Tulane was able to limit Houston to 40% shooting in the first, including a stretch where the Cougars shot one-for-nine from the field late in the first half.

Jalen Cook led the way in the first half for the Wave, scoring ten points and knocking down two threes.

No team led by more than five in the period, but Houston took a 32-27 lead into the break, holding Tulane to 35.7% from the field.

Tulane was able to get Houston’s second-leading scorer and leading rebounder, Josh Carlton, into foul trouble early. Carlton had two fouls within the first two minutes of the game and didn’t play for the rest of the half.

Houston started the second half hot, hitting seven of their first ten shots and stretching the lead to 13 points. Carlton picked up two more quick fouls in the second half, sending him to the bench with 15 minutes to play in the period.

Tulane wasn’t able to take advantage of Carlton’s absence, as Houston kept the Wave at bay in the second half. After the Houston run, Tulane couldn’t get the deficit under five, as the Cougars proved too physical for the Green Wave down the stretch.

“I can’t tell you how proud I was to be the head basketball coach of Tulane today,” Ron Hunter said. “Thank you to the students and everyone who came out. We lost the game, but I’m proud of the program today.”

WGNO

No. 8 LSU Baseball’s offense prevails against Southern, 9-2

BATON ROUGE, LA. – Second-ranked LSU pounded out 15 hits Saturday and overcame a 2-0 fifth-inning deficit to post a 9-2 win over Southern in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field. The Tigers improved to 5-1 on the year, while Southern dropped to 2-4. LSU returns to action at 11 a.m. CT Sunday, when the […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSU Tigers' highest NFL draft picks since 1970

With the 2022 NFL draft set to take place April 28-30 in Las Vegas, Stacker compiled a list of the highest NFL draft picks from the LSU Tigers using data from Pro Football Reference . Ties were broken by the most recent year drafted.
