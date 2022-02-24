ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Frontus to Lead Site Visit of Coney Island NYCHA Apartment in Extreme Disrepair

By admin
shorefrontnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAssemblymember Mathylde Frontus will lead reporters on a tour tomorrow of an apartment in NYCHA’s Gravesend Houses that has been allowed to fall into unsanitary, deplorable conditions over the past dozen years due to lack of ongoing maintenance and repairs. The apartment is home to Coney...

shorefrontnews.com

Comments / 0

 

insideedition.com

New York Begins Stopping Homeless People From Sheltering on City's Subways

Authorities in New York City have begun acting on their plan to put a stop to the city's homeless population from sheltering on trains and in the subway. The crackdown comes amid a rise in violent crime in the subways, including six stabbings this past week alone. Mayor Eric Adams has said that from now on, the subway system's widely flouted rules of conduct will be strictly enforced.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York YIMBY |

Housing Lottery Launches for 125 Units at 1 Bell Slip in Greenpoint, Brooklyn

The affordable housing lottery has launched for One Bell Slip, a 31-story residential building in Greenpoint, Brooklyn. Designed by Handel Architects and developed by Brookfield Properties and Park Tower Group, the structure will add 413 residences to the massive Greenpoint Landing complex. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 125 units for residents at 80 to 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $51,840 to $167,570.
BROOKLYN, NY
New York YIMBY |

New Rendering Released for 589 Fulton Street Skyscraper in Downtown Brooklyn

YIMBY spotted a new aerial rendering for 589 Fulton Street, a 52-story mixed-use skyscraper proposed for Downtown Brooklyn. Designed by Beyer Blinder Belle and developed by Witkoff and Apollo Global Management, the 575-foot-tall, 597,824-square-foot tower will rise from a plot bound by DeKalb Avenue to the north, Flatbush Avenue Extension diagonally to the east, Fulton Street to the south, and Bond Street to the west.
BROOKLYN, NY
Documented

$38M NYCHA Renovation Led By Contractor Known For Dangerous Job Sites, Wage Theft

On April 30, 2021, a worker toiling on the restoration of Amsterdam NYCHA Houses, a public housing complex on the Upper West Side, fell 30 feet to the ground after stepping on the rotten scaffolding plank. The worker was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital after the fall. The current condition of the worker is not […] The post $38M NYCHA Renovation Led By Contractor Known For Dangerous Job Sites, Wage Theft appeared first on Documented.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Former NYC Mayor Bill De Blasio makes announcement about Staten Island congressional bid

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A possible candidate for Staten Island’s congressional seat announced Tuesday that he wouldn’t run after all. Former Mayor Bill de Blasio took to Twitter to announce that he would not be running for the seat that covers all of Staten Island and parts of Brooklyn, but said he sees a possibility for a challenge from the left.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Daily News

Man lying on Bronx subway tracks fatally struck by train

A man lying on the tracks inside a Bronx subway station was fatally struck by an oncoming train early Tuesday, police said. As a Manhattan-bound No. 4 train pulled into Bedford Park Blvd. station about 1:40 a.m. the motorman saw the victim on the tracks but was unable to stop the train in time. The victim died at the scene. Cops were working to determine his identity. He appeared to be ...
BRONX, NY
Bisnow

Manhattan Landlord Threatening To Terminate Whole Foods Lease Over $1.4M In Back Rent

The Whole Foods in NoMad is at risk of defaulting on its lease amid a legal dispute involving a gas hookup. The grocer's landlord at 63 Madison Ave. says the tenant is behind on its rent, but Whole Foods says the landlord hasn’t fulfilled the obligations stated in the lease, making it impossible for the grocer to fully operate in the space, Crain's New York Business reported.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

NYPD: Teen blinded by scissor-wielding man on subway

NEW YORK -- A teenager lost sight in one eye after he was stabbed on the subway.CBS2's Natalie Duddridge spoke with the victim Thursday at Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital in Washington Heights as police continue to search for the suspect.Chris Anguisaca, 19, underwent multiple surgical procedures and said he's grateful to be alive."This happened, it just changed my life forever," Anguisaca said.Anguisaca is still coming to terms with being blind in his left eye. Police said he was attacked by a man with a pair of scissors while riding the A train at around 6 a.m. back on Feb. 14."The...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Federal officials to cull up to 180 deer on NY’s Long Island

SMITHTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — Federal wildlife specialists will cull Long Island’s deer population by shooting up to 180 of the animals in New York state parks and other locations this year. Authorities say the cull is intended to reduce damage to habitats and prevent collisions between deer and motor vehicles. Culling has been practiced for […]
HipHopDX.com

Brooklyn Woo Gang Members Busted For $4.3M COVID-19 Scheme That Funded Drill Rap Videos

Brooklyn, NY – Nearly 12 men associated with the Woo Gang based in Brooklyn have been taken into custody in connection with a massive unemployment fraud case. According to the New York Post, 11 suspects, nine of which who lived in Brooklyn, were arrested and charged on Thursday (February 17), for allegedly stealing $4.9 million in COVID-19 unemployment relief funds.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Caught on video: Suspects attack store worker in Lower Manhattan

NEW YORK - A violent robbery was caught on video inside a store in Lower Manhattan.It happened around 11:30 p.m. last Wednesday on John Street between Nassau and Broadway. Police said a 28-year-old employee was behind the counter when three people walked in, demanded merchandise and refused to pay. Two of the suspects can be seen throwing and shoving items on the counter, including a computer monitor. Police said they stole eight packs of cigarettes, worth approximately $120, before running off. The employee was taken to the hospital in stable condition. Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
MANHATTAN, NY
96.9 WOUR

Landlords in New York State CANNOT Do This Anymore To Renters

How much can your landlord charge you for a security deposit? Can my landlord increase my rent? Do I have to pay for my own background check for an apartment?. There are so many new laws in Western New York and the entire State of New York, especially after the pandemic has begun. It has been, in some cases, a challenge for New York State landlords, who during the pandemic were not getting paid rent for one way or another.
HOUSE RENT

