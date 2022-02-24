Frontus to Lead Site Visit of Coney Island NYCHA Apartment in Extreme Disrepair

NEW YORK - A violent robbery was caught on video inside a store in Lower Manhattan.It happened around 11:30 p.m. last Wednesday on John Street between Nassau and Broadway. Police said a 28-year-old employee was behind the counter when three people walked in, demanded merchandise and refused to pay. Two of the suspects can be seen throwing and shoving items on the counter, including a computer monitor. Police said they stole eight packs of cigarettes, worth approximately $120, before running off. The employee was taken to the hospital in stable condition. Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

MANHATTAN, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO