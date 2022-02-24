ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kim Dong Wook Turns Into A Bloodthirsty Killer Who Is Haunted By School Violence In Upcoming Thriller Drama

By L. Kim
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTVING original drama “The King of Pigs” has shared a frightening new look of Kim Dong Wook in character!. “The King of Pigs” is a thriller that follows the people who recall their experiences as victims of violence due to the mysterious serial killings that begin when they receive a message...

NME

‘Hellbound’, ‘D.P’ production house to helm new disaster thriller K-drama

Korean production house Climax Studio, known for working on hit K-dramas such as Hellbound and D.P, are set to helm a brand-new show. Yesterday (February 24), the studio gave the green light for a television adaptation of the critically-acclaimed 2015 short film Bargain, originally directed by Lee Chung-hyun, according to a report by The Korea Times.
Collider

'Killing Eve' Cast and Character Guide: Who's Who in the Final Season of the Killer Drama Series?

“You should never tell a psychopath they are a psychopath. It upsets them.” That’s just one of the many juicy lines that slide out of the mouth of Villanelle, one of the most mystifying, stylish, and fascinating characters on television. It’s been two long years since we spent some dangerous quality time with the killer dynamic duo that is Villanelle and Eve, two women that, no matter how hard they try (or pretend to try), can’t quite seem to shake each other. Based on the serial novella by Luke Jennings and developed for the screen by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Killing Eve follows MI5 analyst Eve Polastri (Sandra Oh) who gets sucked into an unsolved case involving expert assassin Villanelle (Jodie Comer). Eve is hired by the secretive MI6 division leader Carolyn Martens (Fiona Shaw) to identify patterns in the worldly assassin’s behavior and put an end to her high-profile killings.
Boston Herald

Dennis Haysbert is game for the twists & turns in ‘No Exit’ thriller

“No Exit” is the kind of thriller where the less you know the scarier it is. Faithfully adapted from Taylor Adams’ 2017 novel, “No Exit” is set one dark and stormy night in a roadside rest stop. As a blizzard rages, a motley group of strangers huddle — until events change their safe spot into a crime scene.
townandcountrymag.com

How to Watch Florence Pugh's Upcoming Period Drama The Wonder

Florence Pugh is returning to period dramas. After a trip into the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Yelena Belova in Black Widow and Hawkeye, the 26-year-old British actress is traveling back to the 19th century. Pugh is set to star in The Wonder, a tale of a religious girl who supposedly stops eating but remains alive and healthy. Pugh will play nurse Lib Wright, a veteran who is hired to observe her—and make sure she's not actually eating. As the tagline asks: Is the village harboring a saint "surviving on manna from heaven" or are there more ominous motives at work?
The Guardian

No Exit review – snowy killer thriller gets soggy fast

In the middle of an unforgiving snowstorm, a group of strangers find themselves stranded in a remote visitors’ centre, keeping warm until the weather allows them to leave. It could be the set-up for an off-Broadway play, a tight dialogue-heavy chamber piece, but in the far less lofty Disney thriller No Exit, it’s the jump-off for a schlocky sub-Agatha Christie whodunnit instead, one that lets us know who done it a little too fast.
CinemaBlend

Lizzo Reveals The Nice Exchange She Had With Melissa McCarthy After Losing The Little Mermaid’s Ursula Role To Her

Before the live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid was even officially a thing, there were ongoing debates on who should play which characters, including through fan campaigns and ones by stars for certain roles. While she was initially pushed by fans, pop star Lizzo took matters into her own hands. The “Truth Hurts” singer made a case for herself as Ursula by posting a video of herself singing the Disney villain’s signature tune “Poor Unfortunate Souls” made up as the character. While she got an audition with the House of Mouse, things didn’t end up working out as Melissa McCarthy scored the role as the voluptuous sea witch, but the two women have since shared a sweet exchange.
soapoperanetwork.com

‘General Hospital’ Head Writers Discuss Peter’s Demise and How It Sets Up New Story for Those Involved

“General Hospital” finally concluded the Peter August (Wes Ramsey) storyline last week when the character succumbed to his injuries following a fall over an embankment that was preceded by a hit over the head with a tire iron by Felicia Scorpio (Kristina Wagner) who was trying to save her daughter, Maxie (Kirsten Storms), from Peter’s reign of terror. In a new interview, the show’s head writers Chris Van Etten and Dan O’Connor talk about their decision to kill off Peter, how they chose which characters would ultimately handle the final act, and what’s next for all of the characters involved.
