Kim Dong Wook Turns Into A Bloodthirsty Killer Who Is Haunted By School Violence In Upcoming Thriller Drama

“You should never tell a psychopath they are a psychopath. It upsets them.” That’s just one of the many juicy lines that slide out of the mouth of Villanelle, one of the most mystifying, stylish, and fascinating characters on television. It’s been two long years since we spent some dangerous quality time with the killer dynamic duo that is Villanelle and Eve, two women that, no matter how hard they try (or pretend to try), can’t quite seem to shake each other. Based on the serial novella by Luke Jennings and developed for the screen by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Killing Eve follows MI5 analyst Eve Polastri (Sandra Oh) who gets sucked into an unsolved case involving expert assassin Villanelle (Jodie Comer). Eve is hired by the secretive MI6 division leader Carolyn Martens (Fiona Shaw) to identify patterns in the worldly assassin’s behavior and put an end to her high-profile killings.

TV SERIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO