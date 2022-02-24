ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

6th ranked Cats rally, defeat LSU

WGNO
WGNO
 4 days ago

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Bryce Hopkins came off the bench to score a career-high 13 points, including 11 to fuel Kentucky’s 15-2 second-half surge, and Oscar Tshiebwe and Keion Brooks Jr. made late free throws as the No. 6 Wildcats survived LSU 71-66 on Wednesday night. The Wildcats trailed 36-28 just after halftime and needed offense besides Tshiebwe. Hopkins provided an immediate spark by muscling for baskets and drawing chances at the foul line during the spurt. Kentucky led by 15 late before withstanding LSU’s rally to 68-64. Xavier Pinson had 26 points for the Tigers, who lost their second in a row.

