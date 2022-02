The mother of a US Navy Seal candidate who died after a highly extensive training programme known as “Hell Week” in California said that she has now lost the “light and laughter” of her life.Kyle Mullen, 24, died on Friday after undergoing an extensive training session called Basic Underwater Demolition Seal (BUD/S) along with another candidate. The training included basic underwater demolition, survival and other combat tactics, according to a Navy statement. In a statement on Tuesday, Mullen’s mother Regina said: “All I can say is myself and mu (sic) other son lost the light of laughter in our...

MILITARY ・ 19 DAYS AGO