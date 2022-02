After watching four different quarterbacks start games in New Orleans last year, the Saints are looking to address the position this offseason. According to the NFL Network’s Jim Trotter, the Saints will explore the avenues of the 2022 NFL Draft, trades and free agency. If New Orleans decides to go the free-agent route, it appears Jameis Winston could find himself returning to the Saints offense, as he's the free-agent QB who "makes the most sense" for New Orleans, per Trotter.

